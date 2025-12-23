Sky Sports reporter outlines why Man Utd WON’T sign Semenyo, and it’s Amorim’s fault

Manchester United would love nothing more than to sign Antoine Semenyo next month, but a Sky Sports reporter has hinted at one reason why they’ll fall short – and it relates to Ruben Amorim.

Semenyo, 25, can be signed for £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) via a release clause next month. The clause is active between January 1-10, and Man Utd, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all explored a move.

Semenyo won’t be heading to Spurs after respectfully informing the club he does not wish to join them. The race has thus been cut to three, and although Liverpool are understood to be the winger’s preferred destination, they’re yet to pursue the player with the same vigour as the two Manchester clubs.

Of United and City, The Guardian recently claimed City are who Semenyo would choose, though stopped short of offering a reason why.

Now, Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, has hinted at one possible motive behind Semenyo favouring the blue half of Manchester.

Sheth claimed Semenyo would be unlikely to displace Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha in the two attacking positions behind the striker in Amorim’s customary 3-4-2-1 formation.

Semenyo obviously wouldn’t play up front, meaning he’d be converted into a wingback at Old Trafford.

As a goalscoring winger – only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have scored more Premier League goals than Semenyo this season – it’s highly debateable he’d be open to accepting a wingback role that comes with far greater defensive responsibilities.

And given the presence of the modest release clause and the fact Bournemouth can be taken out of the equation, where Semenyo ends up hinges entirely on which club can turn the player’s head.

“The interesting thing with Semenyo is if United were to sign him, where Ruben Amorim would want to play him,” said Sheth.

“Is he going to take over from either of Cunha or Mbeumo? It’s very unlikely. Is it the left-wing back position that Amorim has cited Semenyo? And would Semenyo be happy playing in that position?

“It’s one thing saying ‘let’s trigger that release clause.’ That doesn’t necessarily mean the team who triggers that release clause are going to get Antoine Semenyo.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Semenyo signing would force Zirkzee out

Speaking on Sunday night, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, suggested the future of Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd is directly linked to Semenyo’s.

Zirkzee is in talks with Roma regarding a six-month loan that could contain an option to buy. Progress on an agreement over personal terms has been made, per the reporter.

However, United will not allow Zirkzee to go unless they bring a player in. The attack-minded option at the forefront of their mind right now is Semenyo.

Romano said: “We will see what happens with Semenyo, and this, guys, remember this point, could be an important deal to understand what happens with Joshua Zirkzee.”

Romano continued: “Last week a meeting took place between Roma and the agents of Joshua Zirkzee. This week, Roma have been advancing in the conversations with the camp of Zirkzee.

“Roma are pushing, they want the player and consider him a top priority. The manager of Roma, Gian Piero Gasperini, is pushing to have the player as soon as possible at the beginning of January.

“Man Utd don’t want Zirkzee to leave at the beginning of January because they are short of options with Amad [Diallo] and [Bryan] Mbeumo at AFCON, Bruno [Fernandes] now injured, [Kobbie] Mainoo at the moment still not available.

“So Man Utd at the moment are still not giving the green light. Let’s see the timing and let’s see the official proposal from Roma, what kind of formula it’ll be.

“But on the player side Roma are making some progress. They’re trying to tempt Zirkzee by telling the player something like ‘here, you can be a regular starter, play every game, Italian and European football, you can be the hero of the city of Rome.’”

Romano concluded by stating Zirkzee is “open” to making the move to Roma and the deal now depends on Man Utd.

Latest Man Utd news – Deal OFF / New wingback / Baleba iced

In other news, why a heavily rumoured Man Utd transfer will not take place next month has been revealed, and if the events of recent weeks are anything to go by, United fans will secretly be glad it’s off.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have serious concerns over the long-term future of Patrick Dorgu and a report claims a Newcastle ace could be signed and converted into a left wingback.

Finally, United remain interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, but sources say he will not be leaving the Seagulls until his market valuation returns to a premium level, as we reveal what the Red Devils would deem a fair price.