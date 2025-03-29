Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer, with a new report revealing how much suitors will need to pay to lure him from Old Trafford.

The Argentine winger was heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and Napoli in January, but neither club was willing to match his £70m price tag.

However, fresh reports suggest that Man Utd have REDUCED their valuation of Garnacho significantly, teeing up a potential summer exit.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd have ‘opened the door’ to the sale of Garnacho after the arrival of manager Ruben Amorim has ‘changed their plans’.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils have ‘set a new €60m (£50m, $65m) price tag for the 20-year-old – £20m less than the reported valuation in January.

The report states that this decision has led other clubs to ‘join the bidding’ for Garnacho. Chelsea and Napoli are still keen on him.

Atletico Madrid reportedly see Garnacho as an ‘ideal option to strengthen the attack and is willing to negotiate with Man Utd.’

Man Utd set to sell several players this summer

It’s no secret that Man Utd have a busy transfer window on the horizon as Amorim looks to strengthen in multiple areas, particularly up front.

However, player sales are required before the club can sanction any big-money signings due to being in a relatively tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation.

That is one reason why Man Utd could consider selling Garnacho. The fact that he is a homegrown player means that any funds generated would go down as pure profit on the account books, which is beneficial in PSR terms.

Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford for the same reason, although the Red Devils would prefer to offload Garnacho if it was a case of one or the other.

The other reason why we could see Garnacho leave is the fact that he’s largely struggled since Amorim’s arrival.

The youngster has scored just one goal in his last 17 Premier League games. He has found himself starting consistently of late, but whether he would if Amad Diallo was fit is another question.

If Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico or any other club were to make a sizeable bid for Garnacho this summer, the feeling is that Man Utd would consider it.

As TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week, a new winger is a priority for Chelsea this summer.

