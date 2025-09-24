Snubbed Man Utd star makes two changes in desperate effort to prove Amorim wrong

A Manchester United star who harbours genuine concerns about what will happen in 2026 has made two changes in an effort to prove Ruben Amorim wrong, according to a report.

Amorim implemented his customary 3-4-2-1 formation from day one at Man Utd and as is the case with all system changes, some players benefit and others suffer.

Among those to lose out under Amorim’s watch is central midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo. The 20-year-old spends most of United’s matches rooted to the bench nowadays and he attempted to solve the problem last month by leaving on loan.

Mainoo requested a loan exit in the final week of the window. He had no desire to leave the club outright but believed a loan spell would provide the opportunities he craves in a World Cup year.

Having failed to sign a midfielder of their own, Man Utd understandably blocked Mainoo’s exit.

However, Mainoo still hasn’t started a Premier League match so far this season and according to an update from the Manchester Evening News, he’s going above and beyond to convince Amorim he’s worthy of starts.

Mainoo is understood to have reacted the right way to his demotion down the pecking order. He’s knuckling down behind the scenes and per the report, he used his time wisely during the last international break.

Mainoo was not selected in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, though he ‘worked with a private coach’ during the two-week break.

Furthermore, Mainoo ‘has even changed his private chef at home in an attempt to improve his game.’ Prior reports claimed one of the reasons Amorim doesn’t select Mainoo in his two-man central midfield is he believes the player lacks the engine to meet the physical demands of the position.

Kobbie Mainoo in serious danger of missing out

Part of the reason the 20-year-old sought a fresh challenge last month was through fear he’ll miss out on England’s bid for glory at the 2026 World Cup.

The update from the MEN twice stressed in their report that playing for England at next summer’s World Cup is a ‘huge motivation.’

Mainoo burst on to the scene at club level at the beginning of 2024 and within six months, he was starting for England in the knockout rounds at Euro 2024.

But with his club career stalling and opportunities in the starting eleven in frustratingly short supply, Mainoo was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s most recent England squad.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are automatic selections with regards to central midfielders in England’s squad. Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are impressing, while the likes of Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher and Morgan Gibbs-White are all viable options for Tuchel.

Regular game-time is the only way Mainoo will force his way back into England’s plans, though the fixture list is not working in his favour. Man Utd have no European campaign this season and have already exited the League Cup.

As such, Mainoo will certainly be hoping the extra lengths he’s going to off the field translate into more opportunities on it.

