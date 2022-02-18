Man Utd flop Donny Van de Beek is ‘desperate’ to make Everton his new permanent home, and a report has revealed how much the Red Devils could recoup if he leaves.

The Dutchman, 24, endured a torrid 18 months at Old Trafford after signing from Ajax in 2020. Van de Beek never earned the faith of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the Norwegian splashing out £35m for his signature.

Regular minutes were in desperately short supply, and his situation did not improve under new management.

Indeed, since Ralf Rangnick took interim charge, Van de Beek was afforded a measly eight minutes of league action across four cameo appearances.

Van de Beek pushed for a January exit in the knowledge his participation with Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup later this year was at stake. Mercifully for the Dutchman, Frank Lampard and Everton came calling when sanctioning a six-month loan.

Van de Beek completed the full 90 minutes in the recent 3-0 demolition of Leeds. In Lampard’s latest press conference, he showered the midfielder with praise after revealing what’s impressed him the most so far.

Everton must meet Van de Beek demand

Now, according to the Daily Star, Van de Beek will do all he can to make his Everton stay a permanent one – on one condition.

The outlet state Van de Beek ‘will push’ and is ‘desperate’ to join Everton for good – providing they avoid relegation this season.

The Toffees currently sit five points clear of the drop and have games in hand over the teams in 17th, 18th and 19th.

Van de Beek buying into Frank Lampard's project at Everton Donny van de Beek detailed the expectation Frank Lampard has put on him, and is clearly buying into the project at Everton

The report states Van de Beek has ‘no intention’ of returning to United to see his career stall on the bench. However, the decision may not be his to make.

Firstly, it would require Everton to make a bid to sign him permanently in the summer. What’s more, United opted against negotiating an option to buy in his loan deal.

That was with a view to allowing their next manager the final say on Van de Beek’s future.

Regardless, the midfielder seems intent on staying in Merseyside, and the Star claim United could cash in if a £20m bid is lodged.

That would represent a £15m loss on the Dutchman. Though if he has no future under the next manager, United may have to bite the bullet.

Carragher explains why Man Utd must sell Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has explained why Manchester United should sell club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher reckons Ronaldo is causing more problems than solutions. He also urged United to sever ties after just one year at the club.

“United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer. It will be a bigger one keeping him next season,” the pundit wrote.

Carragher admitted that Ronaldo remains one of the best goalscorers in the world. But he added: “United scored 121 in all competitions in 2020-21, their highest tally for 14 years, That is because they were a more balanced, unified team than now.

“There is noise generated every time after another disappointing result. There is noise every time a story is leaked about him ‘considering his future’ at the end of the season.

“And there is noise when we notice the underwhelmed reaction whenever United score and Cristiano Ronaldo is not the goalscorer. As was the case when Marcus Rashford struck a last-minute winner against West Ham in January. When a manager leaves out a 37-year-old, there should not be any noise.

“No single player can ever be bigger than the club. And no-one knew that better than Sir Alex Ferguson who, in 2006, sold one of the Premier League most prolific goalscorers, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, because he felt the striker’s personal hunger for goals was inhibiting the progress of younger, emerging team-mates.

“If [Ronaldo’s] United reunion is limited to one season, letting him go will solve more problems than it creates.”

