Solskjaer confirms Fernandes fears; two more could miss Man Utd, Liverpool clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Manchester United fans’ fears over Bruno Fernandes’ availability to face Liverpool on Sunday, and admitted the Portuguese might not be the only player missing.

Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League’s showpiece fixture. Fresh off their epic comeback victory against Atalanta, spirits at Old Trafford will be sky high.

However, the bruising contest with the Serie A side has left a mark on several of Solskjaer’s stars.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via the Manchester Evening News), Solskjaer admitted he might be “two or three” players short.

“It was a great effort and great atmosphere towards the end, another one of the great Champions League nights at Old Trafford,” said Solskjaer.

“A great comeback, which will bring some knocks and bruises, which normally you will expect. It’s still Friday, the game’s on Sunday, we’ll give everyone time.

“We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down, today we didn’t have everyone. Let’s see Sunday.”

Fred and Marcus Rashford could be two of the players in question. The pair both limped out of the contest midweek.

Everton to make loan approach for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Everton will only be able to make a loan approach to Manchester United for Jesse Lingard in January due to financial fair play problems, with more news on Donny van de Beek and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And when asked to clarify Fernandes’ availability after a report from the Sun suggested he was a doubt, Solskjaer admitted the playmaker’s availability is also up in the air.

He added: “Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises and we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game.

“I’ll give everyone time, I hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Bruno might be a doubt but he’s doing everything he can to be ready.”

As Man Utd struggle, can Spurs, Arsenal or Leicester gatecrash the Premier League’s top four?

Solskjaer outlines plan to beat Liverpool

When the subject turned top what it’ll take to beat the in-form Reds, Solskjaer said: “A performance needs to consist of 90+ mins of attacking and defending and definitely when you play against a team at the level of Liverpool.

“They’re on a great run of form, some individual skills that you cannot almost defend against but as a team, we have to be compact, aggressive and give every single drop of nous, knowledge, strong mindset, physical energy.

“It’s going to take everything to get results against the best teams in the world and Europe, and Liverpool are one of them.

“They’re one of the teams we’re chasing. What they’ve done the last four years is what we’re striving towards and go past them. We ended up above them last season, they had a bad spell with injuries last year but are now back to their best.”

READ MORE: Man Utd star believes he can be Euro giants’ perfect solution; asks agent to seal move