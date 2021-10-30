Solskjaer makes Cavani claim Man Utd fans will love; responds to ‘oldest team’ stat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the role Edinson Cavani played in helping to brush off their Liverpool defeat last week, and admitted “it was time” after selecting his oldest ever eleven to face Tottenham.

Manchester United responded in style on Sunday when putting Tottenham to the sword in north London. United emerged with a critical 3-0 victory to ease the pressure on Solskjaer.

The Norwegian made several tactical and selection tweaks for the contest, notably switching to a back three. He also recalled veteran forward Cavani to the eleven to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

The pair proved a handful for Tottenham’s back-line and both netted in the victory. And speaking after the match, Solskjaer made a claim Man Utd fans will love.

The Norwegian stated that recalling Cavani was an easy decision after he produced “probably the best performance anyone has put into a training session here” in the first group session after the Liverpool defeat.

Solskjaer also felt the experience of his team was critical, saying the “old men led from the front”.

“The experience came through – I was told that’s the oldest team I’ve picked for Man United and it was time for it,” he said (via the PA).

“I’ve been here more or less three years now as manager and Tuesday’s training performance by Edinson Cavani is probably the best performance anyone has put into a training session here. The old men led from the front.”

Manchester United shortlist three ambitious transfers Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Italy's Nicolo Barella and Federico Chiesa, as well as plotting another attempt to bring in Kieran Trippier, with more news on Jesse Lingard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking about Cavani’s relationship with Ronaldo, Solskjaer added: “They play well together, they have loads of respect for each other.

“Of course we’ve got loads and loads of talented players and to learn from those two, they’ve got to learn as quickly as they can because these two the work-rate they put in, the quality they put in is second to none.”

Bielsa, Smith and six other Premier League managers under pressure to deliver results

Ronaldo shows experience in response to criticism

Opening goal-scorer Ronaldo hopes the result will help United turn a corner following a difficult period.

“It was tough. We didn’t expect the last two results in the Premier League,” said the striker (via the PA).

“But I hope this time we have changed the page. Everyone knows his role in the team, it’s not only the coach that many point out (for criticism), it’s the players as well.

“I believe that something happened for a reason and we have to be happy for this amazing afternoon. We win 3-0 in an away stadium against a difficult team and we are so pleased for that and happy.”

Asked about criticism and scrutiny, Ronaldo replied: “Not only for the coach, for the club, for the players, it’s normal. The club is so big and the criticism is always there.

“For me, it doesn’t bother me because I played 18 years in football so I know that one day is perfect and another day we are crap. I know that and we have to deal with that.

“It’s always better when the people praise you and they are happy with you when you win. But sometimes life is like that. Sometimes we have to pass through bad moments and we have to change and we changed today.”

READ MORE: Player Ratings: Ronaldo heroics ease pressure, recalled stars excels as Man Utd sink Tottenham