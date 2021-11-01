Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar has confirmed that he will offer a message of support to Nuno Espirito Santo following his Tottenham sack.

Both managers came into Saturday’s Premier League clash between the teams under pressure. However, it was Solskjaer who was facing the most heat. His side were looking to respond to their 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

They did so with a 3-0 win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As a result, it was roles reversed as the pressure mounted on Nuno.

Tottenham chiefs held crisis talks over his future on Sunday after some fans booed the Portuguese. They also shouted ‘We want Nuno out’.

As a result, Spurs sacked Nuno on Monday morning and are now in talks with Antonio Conte over becoming his successor.

“Of course, it’s never nice to see good men lose their jobs,” Solskjaer said in response to the news.

“He’s been working hard and I don’t know what the situation has been, or is, at Tottenham so I can’t comment too much.

“But as a colleague, you’re never happy when that happens. You try to get in touch with him and tell him your feelings.”

Solskjaer eased some of the immediate pressure on himself with the win away from home.

However, a pivotal week awaits, with Atalanta up next on Tuesday in the Champions League. What’s more, the derby against Manchester City is to come on Saturday.

As such, the pressure on Solskjaer will return if results do not go his team’s way.

Nevertheless, he has welcomed such pressure as he looks to turn the tide at Old Trafford once again.

Solskjaer ready for Man Utd criticism

“Criticism can make you doubt yourself, or you can stand up for yourself,” Solskjaer said.

“I’ve always enjoyed criticism so just keep that coming, that’s fine.

“Journalists, pundits, experts, we’ve all got different jobs and it’s their job to give their opinions. That’s their job, I’m not here to fight with anyone, I don’t need a spat with anyone.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Solskjaer offered a message to the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho, who continue to struggle for Man Utd match action.