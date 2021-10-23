Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United’s win over Atalanta following a half-time rant in the dressing room, reports have claimed.

The Red Devils eventually won their Champions League clash on Wednesday, but only after coming from behind. Indeed, Atalanta took a two-goal lead in the first half and could have scored more.

United also had chances before the break, but they really got a comeback going in the second half.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Ronaldo saw the hosts claim another crucial win in Europe.

According to The Sun, though, the 3-2 win would not have been possible without interventions in the half-time team talk from Ronaldo and Fernandes.

A source told the newspaper: “Cristiano addressed the whole team and told them that the performance was unacceptable.

“He asked if they were not ashamed and said this was not how Manchester United perform in front of their own fans.

“He told them they needed to win the game and, if they didn’t, they might not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.”

In another report, The Sun details how Fernandes took charge of Man Utd‘s tactics.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially tried to calm the players down, before Ronaldo then took charge. However, Solskjaer intervened and told his players that they could still win the game.

Fernandes insisted, though, that something had to change for that to happen. He said that he would have to play a deeper role to get on the ball more.

Fernandes then notched two assists, one for Rashford and the other for Maguire.

Nevertheless, The Sun notes that the speech from the Portuguese pair proved the ‘increasing influence’ both are starting to have on United.

Fernandes warns of Man Utd flaw

United return to action on Sunday when they face Liverpool in another huge game at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ home form in the Premier League has struggled of late. In fact, they have not won either of their past two matches at home.

What’s more, they have picked up only one point from three games in the top flight.

Fernandes has insisted that only three points will be enough against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

