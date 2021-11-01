Solskjaer ‘pleased with most of mine’ as Man Utd stars given short shrift

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he cannot complain at the desire shown by his players who are struggling for game time.

United have strength in depth in all areas of the pitch, leading to selection decisions each game. However, Solskjaer’s choices have often proved controversial among fans and pundits.

While Fred and Scott McTominay continue to play a key role in midfield, Donny van de Beek has only played 141 minutes across three matches this term.

Up front, meanwhile, Gary Neville warned Solskjaer that Saturday’s new formation has caused problems. Indeed, the manager dropped Mason Greenwood to the bench, playing Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Jadon Sancho is another who did not get a look in during the 3-0 win over Tottenham. However, Solskjaer has insisted that those players must continue to work for their chances in a firm message.

“When you’ve got a fully-fit squad at Man Utd, there’s always going to be good-quality players not playing,” the manager told a press conference.

“That’s been happening lately, some players have had to do with a place on the bench. You have to take your opportunity when you get it, you have to train well and I can’t fault them at all.

“The attitude and the motivation also has to come from within. That’s always going to happen, players are going to go through difficult spells when you’re not playing, then your character is revealed.

“I’m pleased with most of mine.”

Manchester United 'accept' Paul Pogba won't sign a new contract Manchester United have reportedly accepted midfielder Paul Pogba won't sign a new deal; at Old Trafford, with more updates on Kalvin Phillips and Youri Tielemans.

United’s next match sees them face Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Red Devils came from behind to beat their Serie A opponents at Old Trafford.

It remains unclear if Solskjaer will stick to the 3-5-2 system which served him well against Spurs.

He remains under pressure to steady the ship and the success his new formation brought could continue.

However, the Norwegian added that he has a range of different tactical options at his disposal.

Solskjaer has Man Utd options

“As I said, we’ve got players to play many different systems. A back three, a back four, a back five,” he said.

“We’ve got wide men and wingers, can play 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1. We looked at the Tottenham game and we felt that to get more control in that game, we played that system and it worked.

“What we’ll do tomorrow night I can’t say here of course, but the execution within the role is more important than the system.

“The quality of the pass from Bruno [Fernandes] to Cristiano for the first goal… if that’s 4-2-3-1 or 3-5-2, that’s just individual brilliance.”

After the clash with Atalanta, United return to Premier League action with a crucial derby against Manchester City.