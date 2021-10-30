Solskjaer labels Man Utd star ‘the best’; makes Liverpool defeat admission

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled one today’s goalscorers as “the best”, and admitted their heavy Liverpool defeat last weekend won’t soon be forgotten.

Manchester United produced the perfect response to their Liverpool defeat last week when thumping Tottenham 3-0. Solskjaer rang the changes from both a tactical and personnel standpoint.

A back three was selected. Furthermore, their plethora of wide forwards including Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho were all overlooked as Solskjaer recalled Edinson Cavani to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in a front two.

The Norwegian got his decisions right on every level, with United looking far more solid at the back and clinical up front when opportunities came.

Speaking to the BBC after the match Solskjaer said: “Of course when you come off the pitch winning 3-0, keeping the ball away from our goal – David de Gea didn’t have a save to make – that’s pleasing.

“In football sometimes it goes for us and sometimes against. We worked on this this week. The boys were brilliant, they took it on board.

“Raphael Varane is a top player. He reads the game well. He’s quick and so experienced. To get him back is massive for us.

“Great goals, all of them. The first one is the major one. What a pass from Bruno [Fernandes] and Cristiano [Ronaldo] is the best. If he misses one he’s still as focused for the next one. What a goal. If he’s not up there when all these balls come in, I don’t know.

“We’ve built this performance on hard work, discipline and keeping the ball away from our goal. Spaces will open up especially if you get the first goal. The first goal always decides how the game goes.

“We’ve got a hard week again. Champions League game then City. We’ve got to digest this one and be ready for Tuesday.”

When asked if this result puts the Liverpool defeat firmly to bed, Solskjaer added: “Of course it doesn’t. That’s always going to be in the history books – one of the darkest days. A dark spot on our CV. But football becomes history so quickly.

“The experience of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano is massive. We need it. We can’t hide. The week has been difficult for all the players. They really stuck at it. Experience counts in situations like this.”

Manchester United goalscorer Marcus Rashford also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It’s obviously been a difficult week, it is for any team when you don’t win. We’ve responded the only way we know how. The staff, the players all want to win.

“Playing for Man Utd there’s always pressure, you have to learn to enjoy it. Part of playing for this club is to come out of difficult moments. this club has always bounced back.

“I think [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s] prepared for the team we’re playing against. We all have to buy into what the manager tells us to do. Today that helped us come away with the three points.

“There’s more to come [from us]. As long as we keep improving, keep picking up points, we’ll see where we are come the end of the season.”

