Solskjaer makes shock Man Utd return claim amid ‘devil in him’ Carrick sack threat

Michael Carrick is still Man Utd's best bet, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced that Michael Carrick is the ‘right man’ to ‘take Manchester United forward’, as the pressure mounts on his former teammate, while also revealing how he offered his services to return to the club in a moment of need.

United’s dismal start to the new campaign continued on Saturday as Carrick’s side lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a game where Lisandro Martinez, who recently went public in his criticism of the club’s transfer business, saw red.

The defeat means Man Utd are without a win in nine games in all competitions, their longest run in38 years, and leaves the club sitting 17th in the Premier League.

There were fresh calls for Old Trafford chiefs to sack Carrick after United left Stamford Bridge empty-handed. However, the former Old Trafford midfielder is expected to take charge of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Italian side Roma.

Indeed, our sources indicate that Carrick is under no imminent sack threat and will also be in the dugout for next weekend’s Premier League game against Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming November international break.

While the Red Devils are sticking with the 45-year-old for now, three names continue to be mentioned as potential replacements, namely Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann.

However, legendary former United striker Solskjaer supported Carrick’s appointment back in January and still believes his old colleague can turn things around at Old Trafford.

“Michael has what it takes to take that club forward,” he told Norwegian outlet TV2. “I think he’s the right man.

“He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s required. You don’t see that ‘devil’ in him. But it’s there, and I have it too. We are so incredibly alike.

“Perhaps not many people thought I would become a football coach, certainly not the manager of Manchester United. Many probably thought the same about Michael Carrick.

“When I spoke with United, I also spoke highly of Michael. ‘If you choose him, you’re getting a good man,’ I said. I believe he did the same for me.

“Neither of us was desperate to get the job. But we’d likely step up if they asked.”

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Solskjaer reveals Man Utd return talks

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also revealed that he spoke to United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada following Ruben Amorim’s sacking at the start of the year, confirming that he ‘offered’ to return to the club.

The offer came after the Norwegian’s three-year spell in charge of the Red Devils, which ended back in 2021.

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“I had a good chat with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada,” Solskjaer said. “We didn’t discuss contract length or anything of the sort.

“I offered to step in if needed, and I made no demands.

“I shared my thoughts on what is required for the club to move forward. We had one brief conversation. There were no negotiations.”