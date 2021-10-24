Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have addressed his midfield problems if he was “desperate” enough and needs to stop “moaning”, according to one pundit.

The Red Devils enjoyed a successful summer transfer window, bolstering their attack and defence. While centre-back Raphael Varane added to the back line, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho signed up front.

Ronaldo has had the most obvious impact so far, scoring six goals in nine games. What’s more, two of those have won Man Utd crucial Champions League games at Old Trafford.

However, midfield is one area Solskjaer did not address. Indeed, he still favours Fred and Scott McTominay in a defensive pairing behind Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

But amid debate over Pogba’s role, a recent report from the Manchester Evening News claimed that Solskjaer feels ‘privately unhappy’ that that United did not sign a midfielder.

Reacting to the report, Frank McAvennie insisted that the manager would have solved the problem if he really wanted to.

“He doesn’t have a leg to stand on,” the pundit told Football Insider. “He’s signed a world-class centre back along with one of the top young talents in the world.

“That’s before you even get to Ronaldo, who a lot of people said would win them the league.

“If he was that desperate for a midfielder he would have signed one. It’s obvious that is where the improvement is needed.”

Fred and McTominay have proved reliable midfield players for United, but long-term there are doubts about their suitability in a partnership.

As for who could step in, United supposedly have eyes on Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie. Both players’ contracts run out at the end of the season.

Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, watched by Chelsea, is also on the Red Devils’ radar.

Solskjaer must stop Man Utd moaning

“I like McTominay, but I am biased. But Fred, he’s just not a good player,” Scotsman McAvennie added of his compatriot.

“Pogba is a good player but he doesn’t track back enough. The midfield is one of a few issues there.

“He can’t be moaning, I think that is his favourite thing to do now.”

United are looking for another response when they face Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

