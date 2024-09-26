Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened the door to a sensational return to Old Trafford – while wishing no ill on current manager Erik ten Hag.

The Norwegian has been out of work since being sacked by Man Utd in November 2021, just under three years after initially taking over as caretaker.

Although that was a bitter pill to swallow for the former Red Devils striker, Solskjaer still considers the club “family” and would welcome a chance to manage them again.

When asked about a return to United, he told Norwegian publication NRK: “If your family asks you, you say yes every day of the week. It feels wrong to talk about jobs other people have. But I say yes.”

The 51-year-old has been linked with Leicester City, the Republic of Ireland job, Besiktas, and more, but he is yet to return to management.

Ten Hag under pressure

TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that the former Ajax manager is on borrowed time at United, with the Red Devils already actively looking for a possible successor.

United sit 11th in the Premier League, with seven points from a possible 15. Despite spending approximately £200m (€240m, $268m) on players this summer, Ten Hag’s team still look, somewhat, devoid of a strategy and successful patterns of play.

Although Ten Hag was given a contract extension until 2026 earlier this summer, our sources understand that was because there were no better managerial alternatives out there.

The Dutchman has led United to two trophies: the FA Cup last season and the Carabao Cup the campaign before that.

And while Solskjaer failed to win a trophy during his three-year stint as manager, it is clear he still holds a burning desire to re-join his former employers.

United look to strengthen again

The Red Devils are looking ahead to 2025 signings already, with Ten Hag backing sporting director Dan Ashworth’s plans to try and sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The 27-year-old could be an ideal recruit, particularly if 32-year-olds Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are to leave the club next year.

As a result, that will end United’s lengthy pursuit of Barcelona star and former Ajax ace Frenkie de Jong – who the Red Devils desperately tried to sign in 2022.

A cheaper midfield option they are said to be considering is Leicester City’s Harry Winks, who helped the Foxes secure an immediate return to the Premier League earlier this year.

Finally, United appear to be looking to the future as they have sent scouts to watch Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Toure.

The 18-year-old winger has scored six goals and notched three assists in 16 appearances for the Swedish top-flight team this season and that has reportedly attracted interest from United, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Celtic, Crystal Palace, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ten Hag vs Solskjaer

Under the current management, it is difficult to ascertain what style of play Ten Hag wants United to play but under Solskjaer, they were predominantly a counter-attacking team.

However, Ten Hag has two trophies to his name, whereas the best Solskjaer could manage was a Europa League final spot and a second-place finish in the Premier League.

His winning percentage in 168 games in charge was 54.17, whereas Ten Hag shades him with 56.56 over the course of 122 matches.

Incidentally, Solskjaer has hinted he would like to manage the Norwegian national side one day. Current manager Stale Solbakken is reportedly likely to step down after his contract expires following the 2026 World Cup. And if the position becomes vacant, the former Molde boss has put his hat into the ring.

He added: “I am a proud Norwegian. If the question comes up, when Stale finds out that he doesn’t want it anymore, I’m happy to enter into a conversation. I am very proud of where I come from.

“It [his next managerial role] just has to be the right job and I depend on working with the right people. In the last three years, I have learned a lot about myself. I have travelled around with UEFA and attended a number of lectures and courses. I still want to get what I can out of a job, in a club or on a national team.”