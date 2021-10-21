Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already having doubts over the decision to extend a Manchester United star’s contract earlier this year, claims a report.

The Red Devils produced a heroic fightback to get their Champions League campaign back on track on Wednesday night. Two goals down to Atalanta at the break, United roared back in the second half with the likes of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo standing up tall.

It was a pressure-easing win, both in terms of their European aspirations and on Solskjaer.

However, United cannot afford to rest on their laurels with a horror run of league fixtures on the horizon.

Tottenham and Manchester City are to come, but the visit of Liverpool and Mohamed Salah must be contended with first.

Maguire is a shoe-in to start, though his last league outing versus former club Leicester left a lot to be desired.

Maguire was rushed back from a calf complaint and looked off the pace throughout. His selection came as something of a surprise given Eric Bailly was fit and raring to go.

Bailly signed a new deal at Old Trafford in April, though is yet to play a single minute of league or Champions League action this season.

And per the Express (citing The Athletic), Solskjaer is already regretting the club’s decision to extend Bailly’s contract.

They state Solskjaer’s ‘desperation’ to rush back Maguire shows faith in the Ivorian is sorely lacking. A perceived lack of trust is cited, and the arrival of Raphael Varane is claimed to be another tell-tale sign Solskjaer never had significant plans for Bailly.

The Athletic claim Solskjaer ‘knows he got the centre-back choice wrong’ against the Foxes. Nonetheless, he allegedly rolled the dice anyway after determining Bailly would be an ‘even bigger risk’.

Scholes fears for Man Utd against Liverpool

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes claimed Jurgen Klopp will be “rubbing his hands together” after blasting Manchester United despite their critical comeback win against Atalanta.

Manchester United roared back from 2-0 down to secure a vital 3-2 victory in the Champions League. The United players were visibly overjoyed when the final whistle blew, but the mood was rather more sedate in the BT Sport studio,

Red Devils legend Scholes was working as a pundit on the match, and was aghast at what he saw in the first half.

“I said it could have gone either way but you know what, I get all the United excitement with the way they’re playing. But that first half, I just didn’t enjoy it,” Scholes said on BT Sport (via the Express).

“I think that first half put me off the second half in all honesty. I think if United were playing a better team it would have been out of sight.”

Scholes also claimed that Reds boss Klopp would be “rubbing his hands together” watching United’s disjointed first-half display. United face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

“That first half stuck with me,” continued Scholes. “If you’re playing against quality players, there’s no way you win that game. Not a chance.

“Will Ole play that way on Sunday versus Liverpool? Go and do that on Sunday and see what happens. Jurgen Klopp at home will be rubbing his hands together.”

