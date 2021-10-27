Solskjaer sack cost revealed as major Man Utd decision is debated

The amount of money it would cost Manchester United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has been revealed in a new report on the manager’s future.

Solskjaer is under more scrutiny than ever before in the Man Utd hotseat. A 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool has marked a low point in his reign. It came after a hefty loss to Leicester the previous weekend, too.

Questions are now being asked of Solskjaer both from within and outside the club. United officials have long pledged their faith in him, but the Liverpool result is believed to have softened their stance.

Solskjaer’s job seems to be safe enough for now. However, a tricky run of fixtures is coming up. It has led to claims that he may only have three games to save his job.

United will have plenty of things to consider when weighing up whether to dismiss him. One of the main aspects they will have to keep in mind is the financial one.

According to a new report from The Sun, Man Utd would have to pay Solskjaer £7.5m in severance pay to sack him now.

That equates to his full salary for a year, which is the fifth highest in the Premier League. Only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa earn more than him.

Of course, a club of United’s stature can afford to make such a payment. But club officials are still divided on whether Solskjaer should stay or go.

Therefore, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the Norwegian’s future at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has been taking training as normal in view of their return to action against Tottenham at the weekend. It will be followed by matches against Atalanta and Manchester City, which could be pivotal to see what decision United make.

Is Antonio Conte the right potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer successor for Man Utd?

Replacements considered in case of Solskjaer sack

The report reminds that Man Utd have a four-man contingency plan to replace Solskjaer.

Antonio Conte is said to have many admirers among the United hierarchy, despite reports indicating a couple of concerns.

The former Chelsea boss is currently out of work after leading Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season before they came to terms with their financial situation.

Also on the shortlist is Zinedine Zidane, previously with Real Madrid. However, he is not too keen on taking the job.

Alternatively, they could turn to two in-work coaches – either Erik Ten Hag of Ajax or Leicester’s Rodgers. But neither route would be simple.

It goes to show once again why any decision on Solskjaer’s future is more complicated than just a matter of their results.

