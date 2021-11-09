Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been slammed for his treatment of Donny van de Beek by an ex-Manchester United captain in an expletive filled rant.

Van de Beek’s struggles at United since his 2020 summer move from Ajax have been well documented. While Solskjaer has begun to have trouble himself in recent weeks, support for the Dutchman has seemingly grown.

He was given a big cheer when introduced against Manchester City at the weekend, and reports have suggested the Red Devils squad are confused by his lack of game time too.

Pundits have also spoken out in support of the 24-year-old. And former United midfielder Paul Ince appears very passionate about the situation.

Ince told The United Stand: “Donny van de Beek gets four minutes against Atalanta. What worries me is the choices Ole makes.

“This is what he said and Donny thought, ‘f*** me, this is my dream, this is what I’ve been waiting for’.

“Two years down the line he’s on the bench. Ole’s actually taken the p*** out of him.

“Not only has he taken the p*** out of him, he gives him four minutes against Atalanta and then goes, ‘oh by the way, here’s your chance, go and have 10 minutes against Manchester City where we’ve not touched the ball for 85 minutes and show me what you can do’.

“If I’m Donny van de Beek I would’ve said, ‘f*** that, I’m not going on now, you want me to go on for 10 minutes when we haven’t touched the ball for 88 minutes?’.

“Now you’re taking the p*** out of him even more.”

Van de Beek was United’s third and final standard substitute in the derby defeat. Jadon Sancho and Marucs Rashford had already come on, further reinforcing his position in the pecking order.

The 15 minutes he accumulated from that and the Atalanta match are the only ones he has come by since the last international break in October.

Ince fired up on Lingard too

The attacking midfielder is of course not alone in his struggles. United have a wealth of talent in their ranks.

As such, Jesse Lingard has only mustered 20 minutes himself since that break. That has unsurprisingly cost him his spot in the England squad.

The decision to not use Lingard is another that infuriates Ince. He added: “It’s decisions like that that baffle me, they really do. I don’t understand.

“He stopped Jesse Lingard from going to West Ham because he said he’ll be part of his team. You’re 2-0 down and you don’t bring him on.”

