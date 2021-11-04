A former Manchester United title winner has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strip Harry Maguire of the captaincy after suggesting the Norwegian was suckered into appointing the centre-back.

Maguire, 28, was appointed captain of Manchester United less than six months into his stint at Old Trafford. The centre-back has generally been a safe pair of hands at the back. Though his recent displays have left a lot to be desired.

Maguire looked off the pace when struggling against former side Leicester two weeks ago. United would lose 4-2 that day, but worse was to come the weekend after.

The defender was again run ragged against Liverpool, this time contributing to a dismal 5-0 defeat as Liverpool ran riot.

That led to a brutal put-down from talkSPORT host Jason Cundy. However, a report from the Telegraph did give Maguire an out.

They claimed Solskjaer had rushed the defender back from a calf injury by as much as 10 days too early.

Nonetheless, former United title winner, Paul Parker, has insisted Maguire isn’t the right fit for the captain’s armband, irrespective of whether his form picks up.

Parker claimed making Maguire the captain “didn’t make any sense”. He then suggested Solskjaer was suckered into the move because of the colossal £80m transfer fee United paid Leicester.

“Manchester United gave Harry Maguire the captain’s armband too early,” said Parker (via the Mirror). “It surprised a lot of people; it didn’t make any sense and it hasn’t been a good fit from day one.

“With captains, it isn’t about who has the biggest transfer fee or who’s the best player.

“There’s much more to it than that. He isn’t the right player to be a captain of Manchester United at this moment in time and he has a lot in his game that needs rectifying.”

Parker then addressed Maguire’s recent poor performances, adding: “He’s one of those players that, as that Leicester fixture showed, has to be 100 per cent physically, otherwise he isn’t right in the head.

“That’s why he was so bad in that game. I’m just wondering if he pushed to play in that game because it was his old club and he wanted to play in front of the fans there as a Manchester United player.”

Barcelona seeking ’emergency’ raids on Man Utd, Arsenal

Meanwhile, the impending absence of Sergio Aguero has led Barcelona to target impressive striker raids on either Manchester United or Arsenal in January, claims a report.

Aguero, 33, is facing a three-month spell on the sidelines after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves last weekend. That has left the Spanish giant short of firepower up top as their season continues to underwhelm.

Goal (citing a Spanish report), reveal a January raid on Manchester United or Arsenal for Edinson Cavani or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on their agenda.

Cavani has come into the fold at United of late since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched formation to a 3-5-2. That has given the Uruguayan a new lease of life at Old Trafford. Though he is still expected to move on when his contract expires next summer.

Whether United would be willing to sanction a mid-season exit is unclear, even for a player tracking to leave for free six months later.

However, the article states Barcelona have allocated €20m to spend in January despite their dire financial straits.

€12m of that is likely to find its way to Koeman as part of his compensation package. That could mean mean an €8m bid may be all they can muster.

