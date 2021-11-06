Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his side did not follow up their preparations in training by stopping Manchester City’s trademark attacks.

The pressure piled back on Solskjaer with the latest result, the 2-0 defeat to their derby rivals. After yet another poor performance at home, the Red Devils have now conceded seven goals – and scored none – in two matches at Old Trafford.

City claimed points at Old Trafford, just as Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton have in the Premier League this season.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side did so with a touch of class. They went 2-0 up in the first half through poor United defending. In the second half, the visitors controlled possession and cruised to victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Solskjaer felt particularly frustrated with the second goal.

While Eric Bailly’s own goal after seven minutes was a moment to forget for the centre-back, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw did not deal with Joao Cancelo’s cross which Bernardo Silva tapped in for 2-0.

“It’s very difficult to talk now, of course, because we started the game off badly, passive,” Solskjaer said.

“When they get the first goal… it was always going to be a difficult game but going 1-0 down was hard.

“David [de Gea] kept us in the game with some good stops and then they score a goal they always score. Cancelo cuts inside, cross back stick and we know that’s going to happen and it shouldn’t happen.”

He added: “You’re disappointed with the first goal, but we didn’t play well until then either.

“We still don’t trust ourselves with the ball, still don’t pass the ball as well as I know they can.”

Man Utd‘s patchy run of form continued and Solskjaer admitted that his side look well off the pace of a title challenge.

Solskjaer admits Man Utd lacking

“At the moment yeah we are, but we’ve got to get back to what we started to look like,” he said. “We started to look like a proper team towards the end of last season, start of this season.

“We need to get back to that. We’ve got the players to do that.”

However, the pressure will now ramp up again on Solskjaer, just as it did following the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The manager said when asked if he is starting to think he is on borrowed time: “No I don’t start to think that. I’m having good communication all the time with the club and that’s very up front and honest about the situation.

“I work for Man Utd and I want the best for Man Utd. As long as I’m here, I want to do what I can do to improve this.”

United will come back from the international break to face Watford at Vicarage Road.