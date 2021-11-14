Man Utd to solve two issues with major Dean Henderson transfer decision

Manchester United are poised to solve two issues in one fell swoop after reaching an unusual decision on what to do with Dean Henderson in January, per a report.

The Manchester United goalkeeper, 24, has taken a back seat this year through no fault of his own. Henderson was given an extended run between the sticks last year as his selection battle with David de Gea ramped up. However, his recovery after contracting Covid-19 over the summer was slower than expected.

That led to De Gea taking the gloves to start the season and a series of inspired displays have seen the Spaniard cement his No 1 spot even after Henderson returned.

Henderson has been afforded just a single appearance this season – the EFL Cup third round defeat to West Ham.

A player of his undoubted talents is too good to waste away on the bench. And per the Sun, the Red Devils have reached that same conclusion.

The newspaper report United will take the unusual step of sanctioning an 18-month loan for Henderson in January.

The lengthy spell away will serve two purposes. Firstly, Henderson will be given an extended run of matches to continue his development elsewhere. Secondly, it will remove the persistent debate about who should be United’s No 1 stopper from the equation.

Man Utd signed Tom Heaton on a free in the summer. The former Burnley goalkeeper would assume the back-up role and remove any doubts in De Gea’s mind about his role in the side. Veteran Lee Grant is also on the club’s books.

United are described as being ‘happy’ with the plan. Henderson’s outlook on the potential move is not relayed in the article, though it’s noted he will face an uphill struggle to regain his place in the England set-up if he continues to warm the bench at United.

Given Henderson’s stellar form at both Sheffield United and Man Utd in recent seasons, common sense would dictate there will be no shortage of top flight suitors.

Indeed, cash-rich Newcastle were recently linked and are again namechecked in the Sun’s report.

Solskjaer staff member backed for Rangers job

Meanwhile, Rangers have been told by former midfielder Charlie Adam that they should replace Steven Gerrard with Manchester United assistant Michael Carrick.

Former Ibrox favourite Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been installed as favourite with the bookies. Indeed, he was pictured arriving in London for talks on Saturday morning.

But Adam, who spent six years with the club, believes his old side should look at a more left-field choice.

“I’ll throw a name in the hat: Michael Carrick,” Adam said on the BBC’s Sportsound podcast.

“He has been at Manchester United, a big club, good coach. It was a gamble with Steven.

“Will they go down that same route? Will they go for an experienced name? There will only be three or four people that know.”

