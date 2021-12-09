Premier League legend Park Ji-sung reckons Tottenham forward Son Heung-min would be a success at Man Utd.

Son, 29, has been one of Tottenham’s most impressive players in recent years. His deadly partnership with Harry Kane last season saw him score 22 goals and assist 17 more in all competitions.

Kane is yet to reach his best form this time around, although Son is still causing defenders lots of problems. The South Korea international is on seven goals from 19 outings so far. That includes recent strikes against Brentford and Norwich City in the Premier League.

Son has shown plenty of loyalty to Tottenham, despite their failure to win a trophy under the likes of Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho. It’s no wonder the Spurs faithful love him so much.

Rumours suggest a huge Premier League transfer could take place involving the attacker. However, it would have to be a major offer to prize Son away from Antonio Conte’s side. Spurs would also have to endure a serious downfall for him to even consider leaving.

Nevertheless, his compatriot Park, who won four Prem titles and one Champions League with Man Utd, reckons Son would be a hit for the Red Devils.

The former midfielder told Goal: “He has already proven himself in the Premier League and I believe he’s good enough to do very well at United.

“The only minor issue would be he may not get his favourite No.7 shirt as Cristiano Ronaldo is already there!”

Park went on to name check a fellow South Korean who is putting in some impressive performances for an English rival.

“But if I had to pick someone other than Son [for United], I would say either Hwang Hee-chan from Wolves or Mallorca’s Lee Kang-in, who both have good potential as players.”

Man Utd man targets ‘more action’

Meanwhile, Man Utd shot-stopper Tom Heaton is aiming to ‘kick on’ after featuring in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The veteran keeper came on at half time for Dean Henderson, as the Red Devils drew 1-1 with Young Boys.

“It felt great,” Heaton said in a post-match interview. “Playing at Old Trafford in front of a capacity crowd, it was always going to be a great feeling.

“Having come here as a visitor, I’ve always enjoyed it, but to wear the home shirt, my first competitive debut was obviously a brilliant moment. I loved every minute of it.

“But, yeah, you cross the white line, the focus is obviously on doing the job.

“Now I just have an appetite for more. I felt great and I want to kick on from here.”

