Souness rips into Ashworth and INEOS over latest Man Utd transfer blunders, as Amorim issued stark warning

Graeme Souness has slammed the INEOS hierarchy at Manchester United after they failed to resolve the club’s issues in the transfer market, which could give new manager Ruben Amorim an even tougher task.

Man Utd had another busy summer as they spent around £200million to bring in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte. Those new arrivals have had mixed starts to their Old Trafford careers, but they ultimately were not able to keep Erik ten Hag in his job.

The Dutchman was sacked on Monday, with United sat 14th in the Premier League and 21st out of 36 teams in the Europa League table.

While United’s poor results and performances were largely to blame for Ten Hag’s exit, he has also been criticised for his failure to help his main signings improve.

2022 arrival Antony is the most obvious example, while Zirkzee and De Ligt have both had rocky starts to their Old Trafford careers. Mazraoui looks to be a clever addition to the squad, while Ugarte is starting to show his ability after some unconvincing displays early on.

Sporting CP boss Amorim is poised to replace Ten Hag at United, with Sir Dave Brailsford telling fans the deal has been ‘done’.

But the Portuguese has been warned that he may have to deal with yet more transfer mistakes at United, as Souness does not think club chiefs know what they are doing.

“I look at Manchester United since INEOS came in and it’s screaming out to me that they don’t really get football,” the pundit said on the Three Up Front podcast.

“They’ve now got their so-called footballing people in charge, in Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, and I can’t believe for a minute that they didn’t have an input on the players they signed in the summer. They brought in Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.

“If they think those players are good enough for United, they’re wrong. They’ve still allowed £200m to be spent on players like that. They’ve had one summer at the club and look what they’ve done with it! That has to fall at Dan Ashworth’s door.”

Man Utd deals under scrutiny

Since joining the United board, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Brailsford have enacted a series of cost-cutting measures, including the surprise decision to end Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassadorial role.

United’s new hierarchy want to end the poor decision making that previously plagued the club, especially in the transfer market. Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that INEOS officials view the £86m (€102.7m / $111.7m) signing of Antony as one of the worst deals in the club’s entire history.

However, INEOS’ own decisions have already been criticised. They ended up sticking with Ten Hag over the summer, only to sack him a few months later and jeopardise another season.

United have had to fork out a reported £17m (€20.3m / $22m) to axe Ten Hag, putting them even closer to their profit and sustainability limit.

Plus, if some of United’s summer signings do not turn their fortunes around, then INEOS will be lambasted further.

Meanwhile, former United striker Dwight Yorke has incredibly told the Red Devils to bid for Darwin Nunez, despite the striker’s unreliable form at rivals Liverpool.

“If I could sign anyone to come in at number nine for Manchester United, then I would try and nick Darwin Nunez off Liverpool,” Yorke said.

“Again, I know people may scoff at that suggestion, he’s a little bit out of form, and people give him stick, but I’m convinced that there is a monster of a player in there that is waiting to come out. He’s got a presence; he’s got something nasty about him and I think he’s a real handful.

“Manchester United need a player who can act as that focal point and give them that presence on the pitch. They need someone with Darwin Nunez’s physical attributes.”

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can reveal Marcus Rashford is thrilled at the prospect of working with Amorim at United.

Amorim, meanwhile, ‘greatly appreciates’ the forward’s ability and believes he can help him thrive once again.

Rashford, like many other members of the United squad, did have a good relationship with Ten Hag. However, a series of disagreements saw that relationship deteriorate over the last few months.

