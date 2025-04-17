TEAMtalk can confirm that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United this summer, though they are not alone as he is also being chased by clubs from the Premier League and Germany.

Man Utd are set for a huge summer as they try to build a side capable of taking them back to the top of the Premier League. They are not blessed with a huge budget and will have to sell players to accommodate new signings, which means some big names may head for the exit door this summer.

One player who has serious interest is winger Garnacho and sources state that an exit is not off the cards as clubs keep tabs on his situation.

It was claimed on Thursday morning that Atleti are one of the player’s ‘favoured landing spots’ if he departs Old Trafford. TEAMtalk sources have now provided clarity on the situation, with Atleti facing competition to secure the deal.

Atleti are indeed keen on Garnacho and checked out his situation in January, however no deal was able to be done.

They are still aiming to try and land the Argentina international and if they see a door open for his exit they will be one of the sides at the front of the queue. Although, there will be major competition from other teams as sources have revealed two other clubs who are also tracking him.

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the hunt and have checked in with his representatives over a potential deal. They believe he would be a good addition and his age makes him someone who can improve significantly.

But Leverkusen are aware that Garnacho’s preference may be LaLiga due to his dream of eventually playing for Real Madrid, as previously revealed by TEAMtalk.

Chelsea ones to watch for Alejandro Garnacho – sources

We understand that the 20-year-old has also been on the radar of Chelsea for a while and sources have maintained that they will be ones to watch if there is a chance of him leaving United.

His age and profile match the targets of the Chelsea recruitment strategy and they would be eager to try and bring him in.

It must be noted that his wage demands would likely be a big problem for Chelsea, who are not keen on putting young stars on exorbitant money.

Atleti are leading the charge but there is no doubt that if Garnacho is to leave United, there will be major competition for his signature.

Reports elsewhere have claimed that Garnacho could be available for £50million. But TEAMtalk sources insist that United want closer to £70m for his signature.

If clubs offer below this amount, then United will do all they can to get closer to than £70m fee through add-ons and other clauses.

