Erik ten Hag is being lined up for a move to Major League Soccer following his departure from Manchester United, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Several MLS clubs have shown interest in Ten Hag and have started talks with him to explore the possibility of bringing him to the United States. The MLS season begins in just 10 days, but numerous sides are still working hard to improve the quality of their coaching staff, with former Man Utd boss Ten Hag one of the most sought-after names.

As things stand, Ten Hag has yet to make a final decision on his next move, while discussions with MLS suitors will continue in the coming days.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Dutchman’s potential arrival in the US is something to watch closely.

If negotiations move forward, Ten Hag could bring his experience and tactical knowledge to a league that is always looking to grow.

MLS clubs view Ten Hag as a valuable option, and the next round of talks will be crucial in determining whether he will take on a new challenge in the US, following his tough spell at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag planning next career move

The 55-year-old officially became United manager in July 2022 after helping Ajax to win trophies such as the Eredivisie title, Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup, while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Ten Hag went on to help United win the League Cup and finish third in the Premier League during his first season in charge.

Under Ten Hag’s guidance, United won the FA Cup last term, though he was heavily criticised as they fell down to eighth in the league.

The Red Devils debated whether to sack Ten Hag at the end of last season and made contact with several managers. They could not find the right candidate however and opted to stick with Ten Hag by extending his contract.

It was a decision INEOS would come to regret though, as they ended up sacking Ten Hag in October following a poor start to the campaign.

Ruben Amorim soon came in to replace Ten Hag, though the Portuguese is finding it tough to get the squad used to his new tactics.

While Ten Hag’s United spell was dire at times, he remains a highly rated coach following his great work at Ajax. Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a shock move for the former centre-back in January, but he is now far more likely to head to MLS.

