Jorge Mendes eyeing big transfer for Man Utd-linked winger, as Europe’s elite circle

Geovany Quenda is being pursued by a host of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United and TEAMtalk can confirm his agent Jorge Mendes is trying to secure him a major move.

Sporting Lisbon have a history of producing some of the world’s best talent and household names. They have another generation of talented young players coming through and Quenda is among them.

Quenda’s name is one that many will have seen in the news as there have been multiple reports about clubs seeking to sign him.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that there is major interest in the teenager winger and he is being scouted by some of the best sides in the world.

The 17-year-old sensation has made 11 league appearances this season and fans have taken to him immediately. His talent is so great that super agent Mendes snapped him up and now represents him.

Mendes has been responsible for some of the biggest deals in the history of the game and was previously the representative of Man Utd icon Cristiano Ronaldo. He is now working to find the next move for Quenda and there is no shortage of options on the table.

A move to the Premier League is a realistic option as scouts from most of the top six sides have been in attendance at Sporting games on multiple occasions this season. Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on November 4 that Man Utd hold concrete interest in Quenda, who usually operates on the right flank.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the youngster’s development too, while Juventus are one of several European giants in the picture.

Sporting were keen to keep themselves in a strong position with the Portuguese winger and tied him down to a new contract in the summer. The deal he signed in July runs until the summer of 2027 and contains a release clause worth £84million (€100.9m / $106.3m).

That was a £50m rise from the exit clause in his previous deal and is one of the highest clauses amongst the Sporting squad.

This clause would be a problem for the likes of United, with the Old Trafford hierarchy keen to keep spending down while simultaneously getting the club back towards the top of the Prem.

There are some sources who state that the forward could go for less than his clause in the summer, however others are less convinced Sporting will allow him to go for anything short of the full amount.

PROFILE: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footed right-winger showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

The forward – who can also play as a wing-back – has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.