Manchester United have escalated their interest in Roma’s talented goalkeeper Mile Svilar, with sources indicating that the Premier League giants have made significant moves in the past week to explore the feasibility of a transfer.

The 25-year-old Belgian shot-stopper has emerged as a prime target for United, who view him as a potential value-for-money signing to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Svilar, who joined Roma from Benfica in 2022, has been on United’s radar for some time, but recent developments suggest the club is now actively pursuing a deal.

With Andre Onana as the current first-choice goalkeeper, United are seeking a reliable competitor and long-term option to challenge for the No. 1 spot. Ruben Amorim’s side are also prepared to listen to offers for Onana this summer.

Svilar’s impressive performances in Serie A, where he has showcased sharp reflexes, strong distribution, and composure under pressure, have made him an attractive prospect.

Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed to us that United have initiated discussions to understand the financial and logistical aspects of a potential transfer.

Roma, aware of growing interest in their goalkeeper, are likely to demand a fee in the region of €25-30m (£21m-£25m), a figure considered reasonable for a player of Svilar’s calibre and potential.

Man Utd face competition for Roma star

Svilar’s contract, which runs until 2027, gives Roma a strong negotiating position, but TEAMtalk understands the goalkeeper is interested by the opportunity of a move to Old Trafford.

However, United face stiff competition. Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle, along with Bayern Munich and Monaco, are also monitoring Svilar’s situation, particularly as contract negotiations with Roma have stalled.

Svilar’s entourage is pushing for a €4m (£3,4m) annual salary, a figure Roma have been reluctant to meet, with their latest offer reportedly around €3m-3.5m (£2.5m-£3m) plus bonuses.

As negotiations progress, United must act swiftly to outmanoeuvre rivals and secure Svilar, a player who could sort out their goalkeeping issues and spell the end of a poor spell at the club for Onana.

Amorim is keen to strengthen in multiple areas, with a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo progressing, but what’s also clear is that he wants a new No. 1 between the sticks.

