Sources: Man Utd rekindle interest in brilliant Bundesliga attacker but facing stiff competition

Manchester United are among the clubs looking at RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, sources have told TEAMtalk, although they aren’t alone in their interest.

Strikers will be the main focus of the summer transfer window with the top teams all keen to strengthen with a new number nine. The biggest clubs in the Premier League are all set to spend on a new frontman and a number of the worlds best could make a move.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are two names who have continuously been spoken about however there is another goal scorer to keep an eye on as clubs look at him as a potential option to fill the place up top.

Sesko is a name that will get more traction as the months roll on and he has been scouted by several top clubs according to sources. Those same sources have also stated that a move to England is very possible on the summer market.

Man Utd are one club who have looked at the 20-year-old as they begin their new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and aim to add more firepower to help Rasmus Hojlund. However, there are more pressing areas for the Red Devils to address.

The Red Devils did try to persuade him to join the club in the last summer window however the striker and his team decided to move to the Bundesliga as it was seen as the best option for his development.

Other clubs are monitoring Sesko

Man Utd can expect some other clubs to be sniffing around Sesko in the summer. Sources have also indicated that Arsenal have taken a look at the 20-year-old, although there is nothing advanced at this stage.

The Gunners will be keen to add another centre forward to their ranks in the summer in order to push them onto the next level.

Chelsea are also in the market for a forward and the fact that Sesko is young would tick a lot of the recruitment boxes at Stamford Bridge.

It’s clear that Osimhen is the club’s first choice, and a lot of work has gone into persuading him to join but Sesko is a player who would be considered as an alternative.

The Slovenia international has been excellent for RB Leipzig since he joined in a £21million move from sister club RB Salzburg. He signed a five-year deal and has a £42m release clause that becomes active in the summer.

