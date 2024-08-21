Sources: Man Utd transfer ‘very advanced’ as Ashworth bows to PSG demands; Trio left in limbo

Manchester United are finally on the verge of completing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan has been informed that the Red Devils are now ‘super confident’ of signing the 23-year-old after a breakthrough in negotiations.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Ugarte throughout the summer but at one stage it seemed the deal was off due to PSG’s price tag of €60m (£51m).

TEAMtalk understands, however, that talks for Ugarte are now ‘very advanced’ and close to completion, with Man Utd now ready to pay PSG’s asking price in a major U-turn – with sporting director Dan Ashworth playing a leading role in negotiations.

The Red Devils agreed personal terms with the midfielder weeks ago and Ugarte is very keen to see his potential switch to Old Trafford go through.

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed a new update on the situation. “Manuel Ugarte has always been the priority for Man Utd as midfielder,” he posted on X.

“Despite rumours in recent weeks about United leaving talks to focus on different targets, Ugarte has always been waiting for Man Utd move.

“Negotiations continue between clubs. Ugarte has NO doubts.”

Ugarte deal casts doubt on Man Utd trio

The most likely outcome is that Man Utd sign Ugarte on loan, with an obligation to buy set at £51m included in the agreement.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that a deal for Ugarte should be completed in the coming days and his arrival could trigger a flurry of exits from Old Trafford.

As previously reported, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to see Casemiro leave the club as he doesn’t believe he’s worth the £300,000 per week wage he’s on.

Erik ten Hag, however, wants the former Real Madrid man to stay and that has put a potential move to Saudi Arabia on ice for now.

Scott McTominay is another player the Man Utd hierarchy are ready to sell for the right price.

Everton are interested in the Scotsman but they are currently unable to match his £30m price tag, while Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also keen.

Christian Eriksen has also been deemed surplus to requirements and reports suggest that the 32-year-old has been offered to Ajax for £5m.

Ugarte’s imminent arrival at Old Trafford will see the trio fall down the pecking order

DON’T MISS: What Man Utd would lose by selling Scott McTominay: Five factors to make Ten Hag think twice