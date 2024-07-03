Manchester United believe they have won the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer with sources confirming to TEAMtalk they are extremely confident of wrapping up his signing – but reports of a stunning deal to re-sign a 301-goal former striker appear unlikely.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their squad this summer with a number of quality additions. After a somewhat tumultuous season last time, that did see the club win the FA Cup, but crash out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion and also finish an unacceptable eighth in the Premier League, all associated with Manchester United know they must do better this time around.

Behind the scenes, minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been getting all his cards in place. Dan Ashworth has finally been installed as sporting director after compensation was agreed with Newcastle, with the 53-year-old joining new chief executive Omar Berrada and the already-in-place technical director Jason Wilcox at their Carrington training complex.

And with Erik ten Hag’s stay as manager confirmed – TEAMtalk understands a new three-year deal running through to 2027 will soon be put before the Dutchman – the quintet can begin to plan ahead with some confidence for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

To that end, a number of decisions will be made on the transfers front and a report earlier on Wednesday has detailed the five players soon expected to be shown the door in a wholesale clearout.

Further information on those potential sales has also been provided by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, who has detailed the extensive talks being held over deals for both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay with a Champions League side.

Man Utd transfers: Joshua Zirkzee agreement close

However, there is also a strong focus on incomings and TEAMtalk understands that the club hopes to make at least four big-name signings this summer to push them back into the upper echelons of the Premier League, with a new centre-half, midfielder, a striker and right-sided attacker on their wishlist.

Strides are being made on the defensive front with a move for Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt appearing to gather pace.

However, the first signing made by the club this summer may indeed be a new striker and TEAMtalk has been informed that the club now believe a deal for Bologna frontman Zirkzee is close.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye after a stunning season for the Serie A side, who he helped secure a fifth-placed finish and a place in next season’s expanded Champions League.

However, with a €40m (£33.9m) exit clause in his deal, it is widely expected that a move to trigger a transfer will be pushed through this summer.

Two suitors have broken clear of the chasing pack: United and another Italian side in AC Milan.

And despite the Rossoneri agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands striker, TEAMtalk has learned it is United who are very much in the driving seat.

That’s because Milan are unwilling to pay the additional €15m (£12.6m) payment in commission that is owed to his agent Kia Joorabchian as part of his deal.

By contrast, United are willing to swallow that extra fee and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has now been informed that an agreement to bring Zirkzee to Old Trafford is close and that they are ‘very confident’ his signing will soon be sealed once the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 journey has come to an end.

Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has as good as admitted that their star man will likely leave this summer, stating: “Zirkzee has a clause so he will leave 99.9 per cent. We have been thinking about his replacement for months. It won’t be easy but we will work to replace him, we already have some names, some ideas.”

Romelu Lukaku to Man Utd unlikely – sources

Zirkzee is likely to command wages in the £100,000 a week bracket – a price United are willing to make – and a major dent on the £250,000 a week they were paying the man he will be replacing at Old Trafford in Anthony Martial.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals and added seven assists from 37 appearances last season, and fits in perfectly with Ratcliffe’s mantra to sign the game’s best young upcoming stars, rather than signing already-established superstars.

The 23-year-old will also give Ten Hag another attacking option off the bench – so often missing last season with Martial suffering with injury – and give the club cover and competition for another exciting young striker talent, Rasmus Hojlund.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have claimed United were exploring the possibility of re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea if a deal for Zirkzee did not get off the ground.

Lukaku has scored a hugely-impressive 301 goals during a prolific, yet nomadic club career. Still on the books of Chelsea, he has spent the last two seasons on loan, firstly back with Inter Milan and then with Roma.

The Blues are desperate to get rid of their £97.5m signing this summer, having placed a €35m (£29.6m) fee on his head and reports in Italy claimed Ten Hag had identified the 31-year-old as an option.

However, TEAMtalk understands it is highly unlikely United are looking into such a deal with Ratcliffe and Co unlikely to sanction such a move even if it was made a serious point of discussion by Ten Hag.

Lukaku previously played for United between 2017 and 2019, scoring 42 times in 96 games, but largely frustrating the United faithful with his often-cumbersome style.