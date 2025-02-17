TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester United are keen on signing Victor Osimhen, though his Champions League aspirations and wage demands might make any deal tough to complete.

Man Utd are going through a difficult spell. It is tough on and off the pitch for many at the club, with cuts being introduced and major changes to how things are run. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making sure the club spend wisely, though they are tracking a huge star who will not be cheap, should they make a move.

Osimhen was one of the most talked about players in world football last summer when it became clear he wanted to move from Napoli. Chelsea were huge fans but there was no deal to be done. The striker refused to stay in Naples however and ended up on loan at Galatasaray.

It was a surprise move as many expected him to be at one of the world’s top sides. Osimhen has been smashing in the goals in the Super Lig and still hopes for a major move in the summer.

His chance may come as TEAMtalk understands United are tracking his situation and are looking at the possibility of bringing him in this summer.

The situation at Old Trafford means they would not be able to spend huge amounts without selling some of their stars first but they do plan on a major summer of change.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the 26-year-old may be hard to convince on a move as he wants to play at the top level and in the Champions League, whereas United are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League.

Osimhen wage demands could prove problematic

His wages are also very high, around £200,000 per week, a sum he is unwilling to drop down from. Indeed, that was a key reason he did not move to Chelsea.

Ratcliffe and his new board are working hard to bring down the wage bill at United and will only pay out huge salaries for specific players.

The Nigerian international would perhaps tick that box but they would need to be sure he is not another major flop as the club are determined to end the poor recruitment that has been seen in recent years. For now, United are just monitoring Osimhen, nothing more, but this summer is big for the club as they want to help out new manager Ruben Amorim.

TEAMtalk’s update comes after Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claimed on Monday morning that United have sent Osimhen a ‘verbal contract offer’ and are preparing to trigger his €75million (£62.4m / $78.6m) release clause this summer.

While those claims are wide of the mark, Osimhen is certainly a player for United fans to keep an eye on as the club searches for a new centre-forward.

Man Utd latest: Striker alternative; Neville criticises Amorim

Osimhen is not the only No 9 United are looking at as a replacement for Rasmus Hojlund.

Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked with joining and taking up the role, though Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to provide United with competition for the Juventus star.

While on commentary for United’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Gary Neville was stunned by the distance between midfield partners Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

“We just said about the distance between the two central midfield players. Look at where Casemiro is and where Bruno Fernandes is. That cannot be right. It breaks all rules in football. Look at them – absolute madness, that,” Neville said.

