Bayern Munich and Marseille have joined Paris Saint-Germain in keeping tabs on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, though the Red Devils are eager to keep him, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Man Utd are enduring another difficult season and the pressure is on Erik ten Hag to start turning things around or he will face the chop. The manager is not the only one under pressure though, with fans asking for more from the squad.

Rashford is one of the faces of the club and he has been a source of great joy and equal frustration for United fans. There has often been speculation over his future and that has started again with two years left on his contract.

On October 15, TEAMtalk revealed that PSG have reignited their interest in the winger. The Ligue 1 giants hold long-term interest in Rashford and have made two previous efforts to try and get him to play in France.

TEAMtalk can now provide the latest on the future of the England international. Sources state that Rashford leaving Old Trafford is not impossible as the January transfer window approaches.

PSG remain in the frame as they hope to land Rashford in what would be a statement deal.

However, PSG are not the only interested party. Should United give the green light for Rashford to leave, then Bayern Munich and Marseille would both be keen to explore a possible move, too.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille have seen great success with Mason Greenwood since he joined from United and would be tempted to sign another player from the Red Devils in the form of Rashford. But it is unlikely that Marseille would be able to muster the finances needed to pull off such a coup.

Should Rashford be allowed to leave – which is yet to happen – then the 26-year-old would have no shortage of interested parties, as rivals in the Premier League would also take a significant interest.

With two years left on his deal it is not beyond the realms of possibility that clubs such as PSG and Bayern attempt moves in the coming windows. Crucially, though, Rashford has big supporters at United, and club chiefs would make any exit difficult.

United would also like to extend his current terms beyond the summer of 2027.

Part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to see the forward get back to his best and re-emerge as the poster boy of the club as they push to get back to the top of the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag has signed for Man Utd from worst to best

Man Utd round-up: Active striker pursuit, big-name exit ‘likely’

Meanwhile, United are reportedly ‘moving’ as they look to win the race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal are known to be keeping tabs on Sesko, but United will provide fierce competition for his services.

The Slovenian is a wanted man after starting the campaign in good form, having registered six goals and three assists in 10 games so far.

But his arrival at Old Trafford could force current striker Joshua Zirkzee to be loaned out. Juventus and AC Milan are both tracking the Dutchman’s situation.

Christian Eriksen might follow Zirkzee out of United, too. His exit is ‘likely’ as there have been no discussions about renewing his contract beyond the summer.

United have identified Adam Wharton as their dream replacement for Eriksen in midfield, as the Crystal Palace star has the ability to form an elite long-term partnership with Kobbie Mainoo.

United will have to fend off rivals Manchester City to snare Wharton, though.

READ MORE: Man Utd signing branded ‘huge mistake’, with loss-making exit approved