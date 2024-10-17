Amad Diallo is among two Man Utd stars in line for a new deal

Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are both very keen to extend their contracts at Old Trafford and are in line to do so after impressing the club’s hierarchy, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Man Utd are building for the future under their new ownership and a major part of that is securing some of the club’s best talents on new long-term deals.

TEAMtalk can confirm United hope to extend the contracts of both Amad and Mainoo in the coming months, with both key to the future of the club. Mainoo, in particular, has become a key part of the squad and is due an upgraded contract from the one he signed back in January 2023.

He also landed an international debut after Gareth Southgate brought him into the England squad for the European Championships over the summer. The 19-year-old midfielder was a star player for England as they made the final of the competition, and this confirmed the sublime talent United have on their hands.

Sources state Mainoo is very keen to renew as he wants to stay at United, having initially joined the Red Devils at the age of just nine. He has worked his way up through the youth system and is now one of the fan-favourites at the club.

Fellow rising star Amad is keeping £85million signing Antony out of the starting eleven. Given Marcus Rashford remains the first pick for the left flank, Amad is also beating Alejandro Garnacho in the selection stakes.

Amad has played six games so far this season and grabbed a goal. He is one of Erik ten Hag’s key players to develop over the next year, should the Dutchman avoid the sack. The United board have been very impressed by both Mainoo and Amad and are keen to open negotiations with the latter over a new deal in the coming months.

Just like Mainoo, Amad is eager to renew and has been clear he sees himself as a United player as he looks to reach the very top of the game.

Aged just 22, he still has room to grow and United will be hoping he can become a mainstay in the side, as well as one of the best wingers in the country.

Amad a big fan of Mainoo

Last month, Amad heaped praise on his fellow starlet by saying: “Talking about Kobbie is like talking about a big legend.

“At his age, he is so good, he is an amazing player, a good person, I’m very close to him. I think he’s going to be one of the best players in Man Utd’s history.”

On his own ambitions with United, Amad continued: “To win more trophies with the club. I want to win a lot, a lot, a lot of trophies, Champions League, Premier League, everything.”

Mainoo has endeared himself to the United faithful quicker than Amad as he is a local lad who came through the club’s academy and knows exactly what it means to represent the team.

However, Amad has fantastic potential too and he clearly aims to become a United hero in the future by helping the club get back to winning Premier League titles.

Man Utd latest: Davies truth, Antony verdict

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reacted to claims that United could rival Real Madrid for the signing of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who has entered the final year of his contract.

The journalist said: “Interesting situation [Davies’]. As of today, I can guarantee that there is nothing agreed with Man Utd. In this moment nothing is imminent, or close, or advanced so that’s the point.

“The situation of Alphonso Davies remains absolutely open. Remember, the interest of Real Madrid is also there.”

Elsewhere, Dutch reporter Mike Verweij has given his take on whether United flop Antony might head back to Ajax.

“Ajax is looking for a left winger, a creative midfielder, and possibly a right winger, that is clear. It could be on loan or a very cheap player. If you can loan Antony cheaply…” he said.

“His salary is probably already quite high for Ajax. But maybe United wants to get rid of him and rent him to Ajax [on the cheap]. Then, that could be an option.

“Antony has shown in the Eredivisie that he can do it. Maybe he can build some confidence here. In the Eredivisie, you quickly overtake your opponents as a winger. I wouldn’t even think it’s such a crazy option.”

