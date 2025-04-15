TEAMtalk sources have informed us of a major breakthrough in Manchester United’s hopes of signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Everton, with one major factor currently to their advantage.

Delap will be one of the hottest transfer targets of the summer and we can confirm that the frontman has had offers from almost every club in the Premier League, with his agent fielding a multitude of calls.

As we revealed on Monday, Chelsea and United have both made fresh approaches for the England Under-21 star in recent days, with Delap expected to leave Ipswich in the coming months for just £30million – if and when the Tractor Boys are relegated due to a release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old attacker has bagged an impressive 12 Premier League goals this season but despite his own personal achievements, Ipswich look destined to be relegated back to the Championship as they currently sit 14 points adrift from safety, with only six games remaining.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have also been in the mix for the forward, while TEAMtalk can reveal that Everton remain keen on striking a deal of their own.

However, at this stage, it’s more of a battle between United and Chelsea that the former have now taken the lead in that particular heavyweight chase.

Indeed, Chelsea sources have told us that “Man Utd’s package is far more solid” and that the Blues “have been offering a much more staggered deal than them”.

As stated before, we can also confirm that salary will be an important factor in Delap’s final decision over where he ends up playing next, with the Red Devils out in front in that regard.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Delap would still be interested in a move to Old Trafford even if United have no European football next season, as they prepare for the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final with Lyon on Thursday evening.

From Chelsea’s perspective, they remain very keen on bringing Delap to Stamford Bridge to be the new focal point of their attack.

However, the west London outfit are at risk of losing out if they don’t offer a better deal than the one currently on the table.

