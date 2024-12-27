Victor Osimhen stance on January move emerges after Man Utd make fresh enquiry

Manchester United have made a new enquiry for Victor Osimhen though they do not expect to sign him in January, while TEAMtalk can reveal how the striker feels about moving this season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd recently requested fresh information about Osimhen’s situation. However, no further steps have been taken since then, and no future contact is expected between the parties for a possible move in January.

Ruben Amorim has had a difficult start to life at United, with the forwards at his disposal not helping matters. In addition to Marcus Rashford’s complicated situation – he was left out of the squad once again for the defeat to Wolves – United have failed to score in their last two matches, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee left empty-handed.

It is therefore not surprising that United recently requested updated information on Osimhen. The Red Devils will continue to monitor his performances over the next few months. However, there is no desire to step up talks over a winter transfer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Osimhen’s position is very clear. He is fully focused on Galatasaray, where he is on loan from Napoli, and would like to finish the season in Turkey. Only at the end of the campaign will the Nigerian think about his future.

Chelsea to rival Man Utd for Victor Osimhen

United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea cannot be ruled out as they remain interested in Osimhen. TEAMtalk recently revealed that Chelsea are in contact for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, though they are still considering Osimhen as a goalscoring alternative.

Chelsea failed to snare Osimhen over the summer but have been put on alert by the favourable release clause which was included in the player’s last contract renewal with Napoli. It allows clubs outside of Italy to sign him for €75million (£62.4m /$78.1m).

Juventus are also in the frame to capture Osimhen, as TEAMtalk understands they are always in contact with his entourage.

Juve will decide how to move for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks. Talks with Napoli in January will be complicated, but, in any case, the move will depend on Dusan Vlahovic’s future with the Bianconeri.



Vlahovic is destined to leave Juve, most likely in summer 2025, and this could open the door for Osimhen to replace him at the Allianz Stadium.

Man Utd latest: Rashford advice; Shearer criticism

Meanwhile, pundit Stan Collymore has sent Rashford surprise advice amid the media storm surrounding the United winger.

Rashford has been left out of United’s last four matchday squads and is being heavily tipped for an exit after admitting he would like a ‘new challenge’.

But rather than join a Premier League or European heavyweight, Collymore thinks Rashford should consider teams like Bournemouth and Brighton.

Alan Shearer has labelled Amorim’s side ‘miles off it’ after the defeat to Wolves left them in 14th place.

Shearer has urged Amorim to ‘get rid of’ a host of players who are underperforming, and have been for a while.

Fellow Match of the Day pundit Joe Hart added that United need to alter their set-piece tactics to protect goalkeeper Andre Onana after Matheus Cunha incredibly scored from the corner spot for Wolves.

