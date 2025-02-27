Man Utd are firmly in the mix to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is keen on a transfer to Manchester United, though the Red Devils will need to overcome several major clubs in order to sign him, TEAMtalk can confirm.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Osimhen heading to Man Utd this summer. It was even claimed on Monday that the striker’s move to Old Trafford is ’95 per cent complete’.

However, TEAMtalk understands that these suggestions are wide of the mark, with the race to sign the 134-goal striker still well and truly open.

What can be said for certain, though, is that the 39-times capped Nigeria star will not remain at Galatasaray beyond the end of the season. Napoli director Giovanni Manna has confirmed that the club is already working on a definitive solution for Osimhen so he does not get stuck in Naples, like what happened last summer.

As a result, sources have informed TEAMtalk that United are indeed firmly in the mix to sign Osimhen, and that he ‘greatly appreciates’ their interest.

United made contact for both Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani at the start of January but did not manage to sign either player, with Patrick Dorgu their only winter arrival.

Osimhen is in favour of a transfer to United, but new head of recruitment Christopher Vivell must watch out as the race to capture him is far from over.

In January, TEAMtalk revealed that Paris Saint-Germain held talks with Napoli over the potential signing of the goal machine when negotiating for his ex-team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG hold long-term interest in Osimhen and next summer could be the right time for such a transfer to go ahead.

The Ligue 1 giants consider Osimhen’s €75million (£62m, $78.6m) release clause to be a fair price, though they will try to finalise a deal which includes deferred payments, as they did for Kvaratskhelia.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ ‘It’s not working’ – Bruno Fernandes issues damning assessment of Amorim’s Man Utd philosophy

Chelsea, Juventus also in Victor Osimhen battle

Chelsea remain very interested in the 26-year-old as they seek to add an elite centre-forward to their side. Chelsea feel Osimhen’s exit clause is a fair price, just like PSG.

Finally, keep an eye on Juventus in the chase to sign Osimhen in the summer. Current No 9 Dusan Vlahovic will almost certainly leave – with a high probability of ending up in the Premier League – and Osimhen’s camp are waiting for Juve to start increasing the pressure for their client.

Juve already asked for fresh information on Osimhen’s situation at the end of November.

The Bianconeri’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, knows the player very well, having originally take him to Napoli, while he also has an excellent relationship with his agent.

Osimhen’s representative hopes that discussions with Juve will materialise soon to create even more competition for his player.

However, the €75m release clause is only valid for clubs outside of Italy, which means Juve would need to negotiate over a different fee.

With Vlahovic set to depart, Juve have landed on Osimhen as their No 1 replacement target.

Juve chiefs have already scheduled an internal technical meeting to determine their transfer plans for the coming months, and one of the main topics will be Osimhen.

Man Utd transfers: Osimhen alternative; Mount update

Osimhen is not the only elite striker United have been linked with, as they have also been tipped to move for Harry Kane.

The England captain is allegedly Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s top target to replace Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has responded to claims that Mason Mount could leave United in the summer.

Romano states that Inter Milan are looking at different targets, despite reports suggesting they hope to land Mount.

QUIZ: Most expensive signings 2015-2024