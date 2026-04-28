Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a potential double raid on Premier League rivals Brighton this summer, while the club’s resurgence under Michael Carrick is set to cost them millions when it comes to the add-ons for one summer signing.

The Red Devils already have one eye on their summer transfer business, with the club’s return to the Champions League all but sealed and thoughts turning to bolstering the first-team squad.

Midfield is a particular priority, as Casemiro prepares to say his goodbyes and Manuel Ugarte could also move on, with Seagulls star Carlos Baleba one of several Man Utd targets ahead of the summer window opening…

Man Utd have eyes on two Brighton stars

Baleba has been a target for Red Devils transfer chiefs for some time, along with the likes of Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Aurelien Tchouameni and Elliot Anderson.

There are reports that INEOS actually want at least two new bodies in United’s engine room for next season, regardless of who walks through the door as the club’s next permanent manager – a situation that is increasingly favouring interim chief Michael Carrick.

However, left-back is another position expected to be addressed, with Luke Shaw approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

With that in mind, a report from Sporx states that United are ‘paying close attention to the situation surrounding Seagulls defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Turkey international has played 38 times for Brighton this season, lining up at left-back, right-back and as wing-back to showcase his versatility.

But with Brighton reluctant to lose the 26-year-old, they are valuing him at around €50m (£42m), in the hope of scaring off any suitors.

The fact that Kadioglu already has Premier League experience, added to his 30 caps for Turkey, would make him an outstanding addition for United. However, the chances of INEOS forking out that much on a full-back this summer are slim, given the need to strengthen in other areas instead.

Kadioglu will certainly one to keep an eye on, though, especially if United look to try and secure a double deal that could ultimately bring that figure down.

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Man Utd forced to pay more for big-money summer signing

It’s been confirmed that Manchester United big-money summer signing, Benjamin Sesko, will now cost INEOS even more thanks to Michael Carrick’s success as interim boss at Old Trafford.

Sesko, Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have all made significant contributions to a United side that is on the brink of a return to Champions League football.

Slovenian international Sesko was the most expensive of the lot at €85m (€76.5m plus €8.5m in add-ons), and was perhaps the biggest gamble, given that he was not proven at Premier League – unlike fellow forwards Mbeumo and Cunha.

And while Sesko hasn’t always been a regular starter this term, his goal in the 2-1 victory over Brentford on Monday night brought his tally in the Premier League this season to 10.

While that number may not exactly trouble the top scorers’ chart, Sesko’s 10 goals have come from just 1,592 minutes of action.

And Carrick‘s success since taking charge, earning nine wins in his 13 games in charge, is now resulting in Man Utd having to pay a little bit more for Sesko through add-ons.

Taking to X, reporter Philipp Hinze wrote: ‘The transfer package for Man United striker Benjamin Šeško is expected to rise to around €80.5m by the end of the season.

‘In addition to the base fee of €76.5m, there will be about €4m in bonus payments after the first season. For appearances, goals, and possible Champions League qualification.

‘Realistically, the total package over several years could reach around €85m.’

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Man Utd make huge Elliot Anderson transfer call

INEOS have reportedly decided they are not prepared to pay £120million to bring Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson to Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have big plans to revamp their midfield this summer, especially with Casemiro on his way and Manuel Ugarte also likely to be offloaded, and Anderson has been on their shortlist of targets.

While our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher explained on April 9 that United are determined to get the England man on board, amid confirmed interest from Manchester City, a fresh report has revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe will back away from any deal – especially at that price point.

BBC Sport states that while Man Utd are keen on Anderson, Ratcliffe will not sanction a deal for £120million, which is roughly what Forest are looking to recoup for the 23-year-old.

The report has stated: ‘If the price for Anderson, who is also coveted by Manchester City amongst others, is £120m, United won’t pursue.

‘Every player’s value has a cap, no matter how well regarded they are.’

That news will not come as a massive surprise, given Anderson avours a move to City anyway, while United also have other areas of their squad they want to improve too.

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More Man Utd news: Mass exodus to begin; major Carrick appointment update

United are stepping up their summer rebuild, with a report revealing that new discussions will take place this week over a quadruple exit that will kickstart up to 10 departures.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher understands that Man Utd have already decided that Michael Carrick will become their next permanent manager, though TEAMtalk can shed light on why a decision has been delayed and of the one nagging doubt Sir Jim Ratrcliffe still has.

Finally, United have been told they can sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller for a bargain fee this summer, and it could save the club a huge £88million if a move for Elliot Anderson is avoided.