Antony’s fine form while on loan at Real Betis proves once and for all there is a player capable of performing at the highest level and shows why Manchester United would be wise to consider giving him a second chance at Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand has explained.

The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford in a deal ultimately worth up to £86m in summer 2022 from Ajax. With the deal ultimately proving the second largest in Manchester United history, eyebrows were raised at the figure the Dutch giants prised out of the Red Devils and with then-manager Erik ten Hag determined to reunite with the winger.

However, the move to Old Trafford rarely showed what the player was capable of, and, after a two-and-a-half-year spell that yielded a very modest 12 goals and five assists from 96 appearances, it was no surprise when the player was allowed to move on.

While the move to Real Betis did not give either party the chance of a permanent move all parties appeared to crave, it at least allowed Antony to get his career back on track—and the results have been far better than most would have dreamed about.

Now Ferdinand has explained why he thinks the Brazilian could be given a second crack of the whip at Old Trafford.

“You’ve got Antony, [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, three wingers all out on loan. Antony’s gone and set the world alight.

“You go to Spain, his name is ringing. You go to Betis, he’s like a superhero.

“Joaquin, one of their national treasures at Betis, he’s saying, ‘whatever it takes to keep him here, we do it’.”

Indeed, after scoring eight goals and adding five assists from just 24 appearances for Betis, club icon Joaquin recently stated he would ‘kidnap Antony’ to ensure he remains at the Estadio Benito Villamarin next season.

“Rashford ain’t getting that at Villa, nor’s Sancho at Chelsea”, Ferdinand continued.

“If anyone is going to be welcomed back into that club with open arms, it’s going to be Antony.”

GO DEEPER 🟢⚪ How Antony went from Man Utd flop to ‘top class’ LaLiga star at Real Betis.

Man Utd’s stance on Antony sale and asking price emerges

Antony has the chance to earn himself legendary status at Betis if he helps the club win the UEFA Conference League final against Chelsea next week. Certainly, those of a Man Utd persuasion will have their eyes on the final to see how their Brazilian loanee performs.

Yet despite his excellent form for Betis, sources have revealed that United’s plan this summer remains very much focused on offloading him to the highest bidder.

Seen as not having the characteristics to fit into the 3-4-2-1 system that Ruben Amorim is wedded to, the fact that the United manager even questioned the winger’s physicality to shine in the Premier League is probably as damning an assessment as you can get.

Despite his excellent form in Spain, United stand to make a massive loss on their original investment. To that end, recent reports in Spain have suggested an offer in the region of €35m (£29.5m, $39.5m) will be enough to persuade United to cash in.

Per Spanish outlet, El Nacional, the player could also be the subject of a surprise offer from Barcelona this summer, though, given they already have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, that would certainly come as a big turn-up.

However, reported interest from Atletico Madrid should be taken seriously, with scouts from the capital club having taken in several matches for the Verdiblancos.

Despite that, Antony appears to have found a home at Betis, and it would be no surprise were his adventure to continue there, despite their issues in meeting his asking price. To that end, as revealed by the Daily Mirror recently, Antony has already ‘given his word’ to Manuel Pellegrini’s side that he will say yes to a permanent move this summer as long if the clubs can agree on a deal.

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has also reiterated his side’s desire to make Antony’s stay permanent.

“It is a source of satisfaction on a personal level [to have brought Antony to Real Betis], but it is the result of teamwork,” Fajardo said.

Although I am responsible for the sporting management, there are many people involved in this signing. It’s still early, but we will try in different ways to do everything possible to continue enjoying Antony.”

Pellegrini also admits he hopes to have Antony at his disposal again next season.

“I see Antony very involved in the team, in the group, in the institution,” Pellegrini said. “We would all be happy if he stayed, but now we have to focus on the present.”

Antony himself has also admitted his happiness with life in Andalusia.

“I am very happy here, but I do not know what will happen in the future,” he said. “I always say that I enjoy every day, with the club, the city, everything, and I give my best for the team. It is still too early to talk about my future.

“I think that to regain my confidence, the most important thing was to reconnect with myself. I found that here, and that’s why I’m very happy and more confident every day.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Amorim, Wilcox disagree on striker target; bid made for Villa star

Meanwhile, Amorim and Jason Wilcox are at odds over which striker United should sign, and unfortunately for the manager, it looks like the technical director will get his way.

In light of that, another report has claimed United have not completely given up on signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window – though a major issue has finally denied them the chance of landing Victor Osimhen.

Elsewhere, United are reported to have made an offer to sign Emiliano Martinez amid claims Aston Villa will be forced to sell the star this summer – with a new update revealing why the goalkeeper is ready to turn his back on a lucrative move elsewhere.

And finally, a report on Monday has claimed that United will complete a £62.5m transfer deal in the coming days.

Antony’s impressive form for Real Betis by numbers