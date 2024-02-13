Spectacular transfer between Man Utd and Real Madrid ignites, as shock ‘plan B’ gets real

Real Madrid have taken the first step towards signing a Manchester United attacker who’d form an unstoppable new attack with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, according to a report.

Real’s No 1 target in the upcoming summer transfer window is the blockbuster free agent signing of Kylian Mbappe.

The French megastar is arguably the world’s best forward right now and has operated at roughly a goal per game for club and country for the last five years.

Mbappe won’t cost a transfer fee given his PSG contract expires at season’s end. However, the colossal sign-on fee plus his gargantuan wage demands are proving troublesome for Real Madrid.

Indeed, the Athletic recently reported that despite Mbappe leaning towards signing with Real, senior members of his entourage are beginning to ward him off the move.

Explaining why, it was revealed Real’s contract offer has been deemed unsatisfactory by the player’s camp. Furthermore, the terms put forward are actually inferior to those Mbappe was offered when Real first came calling back in 2022.

With an agreement no closer to being ironed out, Spanish outlet Defensa Central state Real Madrid are beginning to explore alternative options.

That’s where Man Utd enter the frame, with the report stating Rasmus Hojlund is viewed as a potential ‘plan B’.

Real commence Hojlund scouting mission

The Dane, 21, cost Man Utd £72m (including add-ons) when plucked from Atalanta last summer.

Hojlund endured a slow start in the Premier League, though has since found his feet and has notched in United’s last five league encounters.

The hot streak has seen Hojlund’s overall tally for the season rise to 11 goals (one in the FA Cup, five in the Champions League).

As such, Hojlund has already bettered his goals return from last season (10) in five fewer appearances.

Clearly, Hojlund is a player on an upward curve and Defensa Central state Real have tasked their chief scout, Juni Calafat, with compiling a dossier on the player.

That is the first step towards a blockbuster transfer, though it’s obviously reliant on Real’s pursuit of Mbappe falling short.

Furthermore, the report stresses Real would only sanction a move if Hojlund continues to go from strength to strength in the second half of the season.

There’s plenty of pieces that need to fall into place before Hojlund to Real Madrid becomes a reality. Furthermore, there’s no suggestion Man Utd or Hojlund would greenlight a move anyway.

Nonetheless, Real’s Mbappe concerns do appear to be translating into tangible action at the Bernabeu and strikers at other clubs are beginning to emerge on Real’s radar.

