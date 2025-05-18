Manchester United have reportedly ‘cemented’ a Sporting CP player as a target for the summer, while the attacker is ‘keen’ to play under Ruben Amorim again.

United boss Amorim desperately needs to improve his squad. He inherited a struggling side, and has plunged them even further down the Premier League.

Currently 16th in the league, though the Red Devils are in the Europa League final, Amorim himself has admitted winning that competition isn’t enough.

It seems evident he needs players who are able to fit into his 3-4-2-1 system, and some from former club Sporting CP are frequently linked.

Pedro Goncalves has been linked on a few occasions, but the trail went cold when he was injured for months this season. Now back in action, Theatre Of Red reports Goncalves ‘remains a player of notable interest’ and he has ‘cemented himself as an excellent candidate’.

Currently, United are said to be monitoring the attacker’s fitness. Goncalves has scored one goal since his return from injury in April.

According to the report, the ‘remarkable talent’ would be ‘keen on the prospect’ of reuniting with Amorim in Manchester.

DON’T MISS: The amazing Man Utd XI for 2025/26 if Ruben Amorim claims Europa League glory

Goncalves an Amorim favourite

Amorim’s desire to reunite with Goncalves should not come as a surprise, given how happy he was to use him during his time at Sporting.

The winger played 190 times under Amorim, with left-back Nuno Santos the only player who has featured more often under Amorim.

Goncalves scored a remarkable 81 goals and assisted another 61 while playing under his former boss.

He did so over five seasons, but no other player has more goals or assists in an Amorim side. Viktor Gyokeres nearly caught him up, with 66 goals in just a couple of seasons, and he is also on United’s radar.

Whether the Sporting star’s form would translate to the Premier League remains to be seen, but Amorim going shopping at his former side might help him to have some success at United.

Man Utd round-up: Buyback not triggered

There has been much speculation about United triggering their buyback clause for Alvaro Carreras throughout the season.

However, it’s reported they won’t be doing so, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the wing-back would be “more than open to joining Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono has been placed on United’s radar. They are said to be in the running, though Mastantuono is also reportedly eyeing Madrid.

And, transfer insider Romano has told United fans to “relax” in regards to the signing of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, suggesting progress is being made, with the move to advance “in the next days.”

Who’s United’s best signing for Portugal in last decade?