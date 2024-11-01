Amorim and Gyokeres are both on course for the Premier League, though not together at Man Utd

The imminent appointment of Ruben Amorim as the new Manchester United boss has not gone down well with the Sporting Lisbon stars he is leaving behind with strong reports in the Portuguese media outlining Viktor Gyokeres’ anger at his move and how it could ultimately push the Arsenal target to seek a move of his own.

The Red Devils have opted to appoint the 39-year-old as the successor to Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman eventually fell on his sword at Old Trafford after a dismal run of form. And while Manchester United may have to wait to land Amorim as the sixth permanent manager since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, new minority shareholders INEOS believe the Sporting coach is the ideal candidate to take the club forward into a new era.

However, not everyone is endeared by the imminent appointment and after it was suggested earlier this week that some Sporting stars have already registered their discontent at the move, with Gyokeres among those to have registered his frustration.

That has since been confirmed by Portuguese outlet O Jogo, who report that the Swede strongly ‘questioned’ his manager during an awkward meeting at the club’s training complex in Alcochete this week.

As a result, Amorim’s exit is likely to place serious question marks over the future of Gyokeres at Estadio Jose Alvalade, with the 26-year-old strongly chased by Arsenal over the summer and with the Gunners continuing to track his services ahead of the winter window.

The article also points to some strong comments made by Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, earlier this year to rival publication A Bola, which suggests the prolific striker would find it difficult to stay with Sporting were Amorim ever to move on.

“Yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting,” Cetinkaya said.

“Viktor to Sporting came precisely because of Ruben. The day we met, I said to Ruben: ‘Here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you’.

“Of course, it’s an honour for any player to be able to play in the Champions League. Viktor is no exception in that respect, but there are other important things and Ruben Amorim is one of them. If he leaves, it will be more difficult for Viktor to continue.”

What have Amorim and Gyokeres said of the coach’s move to Man Utd?

Amorim himself has refused to divulge what was said in that awkward confrontation but did admit his decision would likely ‘disappoint’ certain people connected to the Primeira Liga giants.

“I don’t get involved in the players’ lives but I am the coach and I spoke to the board to understand how to manage the squad,” he told reporters.

“My players will undoubtedly be disappointed with me if I leave, but that’s part of life.

“That happened at Braga when I came to Sporting. That happened a bit because they were disappointed.”

Gyokeres himself has refused to disclose what was said in those talks, instead insisting it is not something he would lose too much sleep worrying about.

Speaking after Sporting’s victory over Nacional this week, the former Coventry man stated: “He is here and that’s what I’m focused on, we’ll see what happens.

“I’m not going to wear myself out. It’s not something I know about. It’s not about me.”

Gyokeres enjoyed a blistering first season in Portugal, scoring an incredible 43 goals in all competitions across his debut season. And the 24-times Sweden international has picked up where he left off this season, scoring 16 times in 15 appearances so far.

That has seen him strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and most recently Manchester United all reported to have registered an interest.

But TEAMtalk understands the strongest push for his signing has come from Arsenal and the Gunners will certainly be watching developments in Lisbon with interest amid our belief that Edu is ready to bring forward his plan to sign a new striker to the January window.

Furthermore, reports in the Portuguese media claim Gyokeres could be allowed to leave if an offer of €70m (£58.2m, $75.2m) comes their way in the winter window.

Amorim to dump Man Utd duo / Arsenal face Liverpool battle for Ajax star

The arrival of Amorim at Old Trafford is set to lead to a number of dramatic changes, not least to playing style and formation.

As a result, former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes the Portuguese coach will very quickly dispense of the services of both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, with both players too pedestrian to succeed in his system, though another outcast could soon find himself thrust back into the limelight.

Elsewhere, United are being linked with three other Sporting stars themselves, with Amorim having discussed three of his players with United chiefs during initial conversations over his appointment by the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Arsenal face losing out to Liverpool in the quest to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who has been described as a ‘generational talent’ in the Dutch media.

Just 18 years old, Hato has recently surpassed 50 appearances for the Dutch giants, though may not make too many more amid claims of a €50m January switch.

