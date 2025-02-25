Manchester United could land a very welcome additional pot of cash to spend this summer, amid claims former player Mason Greenwood has opened talks over an astonishing move to a European giant and the very sizeable fee they are willing to pay for him.

The 23-year-old officially departed Manchester United over the summer after spending a season rebuilding his career in Spain with Gefafe, where he reminded the watching world of his huge potential with 10 goals and six assists from 36 appearances. That earned the once-capped England international a permanent transfer to Marseille, where he joined on a contract to 2029, and for a fee which cost the French side £26.6m (€30m).

Since making the move to the south of France, Greenwood has not looked back and an impressive 19 goal involvements in 25 games (15 scored, four assists) have seen the player rocket to second on the Ligue 1 top scorers list, just a few strikes behind PSG winger Ousmane Dembele and ahead of the much-coveted Jonathan David and Bradley Barcola.

As a result, Greenwood has already found himself linked with a move away from OM, with a report last week stating both PSG and Barcelona had identified the player as a major summer target.

Now, according to Fichajes, Barcelona have ramped up their quest to land the former United man amid claims they regret their decision not to follow through with their initial interest in his signing over the summer.

That drive to bring him to the Nou Camp is being championed by their sporting director Deco, who has now seemingly installed the 61-goal forward as their ‘main target’ and ‘preferred choice’ – even ahead of long-term target, Nico Williams – to boost their attack this summer.

As a result, it’s claimed talks have begun over a prospective move to Catalonia – and even Marseille’s huge valuation of €75m (£62.2m, $78.7m) will not dissuade them from trying to push through his signing – though it’s stated that the sale of players will be needed by Barcelona if they are to finalise a deal.

As part of the deal that took Greenwood to France, United cleverly negotiated a deal that entitles them to 50% profit of any future move into his contract. As a result, were OM to negotiate a £62.2m sale, that would net the French side a profit of £35.6m – which in turn would send a further £17.8m back to Old Trafford.

Greenwood sale could boost Man Utd coffers

At this stage it is worth noting that no other outlet has backed up Fichajes‘ report, though the article has gained the attention of the Manchester Evening News, who are understandably keen to latch on to any ounce of positivity they can around United right now and in light of more grim financial cuts on Monday that resulted in the planned closure of the club canteen.

Such a sale though could provide INEOS with a serious transfer lift ahead of the summer window, as the club struggles to find the finances to boost Ruben Amorim’s squad, all the while keeping in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

United are desperate to bring in a series of new signings of their own this summer as Amorim looks to rebuild a squad that currently lurks in a distant 15th in the Premier League – and a concerning 15 points adrift of the Champions League places.

The Portuguese boss, who has rigidly stuck to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation – despite a number of objections – needs to bring in several players, not just of a better quality, but also who are better suited to playing in such a system.

To that end, it’s understood the United manager wants to bring in a new right-sided wing-back, at least one new midfielder and a new centre forward this summer.

The five signings Amorim dreams of this summer

In terms of a new centre-forward, it was claimed over the weekend that Amorim has now personally handpicked the man he wants to lead the line in Victor Osimhen, with a report revealing exactly how much a deal would cost and why there is a confidence that it can be done as long as one hurdle is overcome.

A follow-up article since claimed a deal to bring the Nigerian to Old Trafford is now 95% agreed.

Amorim is also keen to reunite with two former Sporting CP charges and a report on Tuesday morning revealed that the Red Devils are keen on prising both Geovany Quenda and Morten Hjulmand to Old Trafford in a blockbuster double £82.9m deal.

On a more frugal note, United are also said to be stepping up their hunt to sign two of Ligue 1’s best stars on free transfers with efforts being ramped up to persuade both David and Angel Gomes of Lille to sign for United at the end of their contracts with Lille.

