Staggering new Man Utd transfer error revealed, with big-name star ‘already thinking of retirement’

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly considering hanging up his boots in the next few seasons, while the Red Devils have incredibly rejected a big-money offer for the Brazilian.

Erik ten Hag was eager to improve Man Utd’s midfield soon after his arrival in summer 2022 and this saw the club enter a long-winded pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. But after finding out that the Netherlands ace did not want to leave Barca, Man Utd were forced to alter their plans and chase Casemiro instead.

Man Utd ultimately managed to sign the battle-hardened star from Real Madrid for an initial £60million, which had the potential to rise to £70m through add-ons.

Man Utd icons including Gary Neville and Roy Keane immediately questioned the decision to spend so much on Casemiro, who was 30 years old when he arrived in England.

The five-time Champions League winner showed his worth for Man Utd last term, adding much-needed steel and leadership to the team. However, Casemiro has looked off the pace this season and has also been limited to 17 appearances due to injury problems, which has forced Man Utd to rely more heavily on youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

It is unclear whether Casemiro will ever get back to the best form he showed at Madrid, where he helped the Spanish giants win a host of domestic trophies while also dominating the Champions League. But given the fact he is now 31, that appears unlikely.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Man Utd had the opportunity to offload Casemiro for big money last summer. An unnamed Saudi Pro League team – most likely Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr – launched a bid worth more than £60m to snare Casemiro.

Accepting such an offer would have allowed Ten Hag to reinvent his midfield with the signing of a younger, hungrier player to fill the No 6 role. But it is claimed that Man Utd swiftly rejected the proposal.

Casemiro planning for life after Man Utd

To make matters even worse for Man Utd, they could lose Casemiro for nothing in the near future, as he is ‘already thinking of retirement’. Either he will call time on his illustrious career after one or two more seasons at Man Utd, or he will push to receive a big pay day in Saudi Arabia before retiring.

It is staggering that Man Utd rejected that huge £60m bid for the 75-cap Brazil international. Given the struggles he has had this campaign, it is unlikely Al-Nassr or any of their Saudi rivals will submit a bid of that size this summer. As such, Man Utd face taking a financial hit when he does eventually depart.

Man Utd are also faced with the prospect of losing Casemiro’s vastly experienced team-mate Raphael Varane on a free transfer. They have the option to extend his deal from June 2024 to June 2025 but have yet to activate that clause.

As such, the centre-back is growing increasingly frustrated with his career being in limbo and could push to join a new club this summer. Just like with Casemiro, Al-Nassr are eager to reunite Ronaldo with Varane.

