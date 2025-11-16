Ruben Amorim may have to look at alternatives to a confirmed Manchester United midfield target

Manchester United want to sign TWO new midfielders in 2026, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the latest on their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils made an enquiry for the 21-year-old over the summer, but Brighton made clear that he was not for sale, despite the player being keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

Baleba remains on United’s radar, but despite growing speculation, a January transfer is highly unlikely due to two key reasons – his price tag and lacklustre form.

That is according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who exclusively told TEAMtalk: “It is being talked about again that Baleba is a priority target, but it has to be stressed that they [United] are not paying £100million for him any time soon.

“The player clearly wants the move, and their attempt to turn his head in the summer has worked, but his form has actually been worse since then, and so I do not see United going close to the level Brighton value him at.

“The message remains clear that United want a midfielder in January and also a midfielder in summer. So they are working on targets that are attainable in each of those, and the ones from the Premier League seem unattainable in January. That’s how the picture is for now.

“Obviously, these things can change, but Baleba is going to have to be very patient here because a lot is going on. United do still like him; they do still think he would suit the role, but his form and valuation do not match up at the moment. And on top of that, Brighton don’t want to sell him in January.”

Man Utd must look elsewhere in January

Since the summer transfer saga, Baleba has played in all 11 of Brighton’s Premier League games this season, starting 10 of them.

However, his performances haven’t been as good as last term, and that could prompt United to look at other midfield targets instead.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that, along with Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, are also on United’s shortlist.

But with the trio all likely to be out of reach in the January transfer window, Amorim must look at more attainable targets this winter.

For example, Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move to United. But this stems from the fact that he could realistically be on the move in January, rather than him being a top target for them.

“I don’t consider him [Gallagher] to be a top priority target – but he is a convenient target. It will be interesting to discover soon whether they genuinely feel the need to do something like this in January,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk earlier this month.

In any case, January will be a crucial window for United, and sources maintain that they plan to sign a new midfielder, but bringing in the right player won’t be straightforward.

