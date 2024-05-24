Man Utd star admits to ‘crazy pressure’ ahead of FA Cup final; wants to be an ‘idiot’ again

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £64m last summer and he has enjoyed a good first season at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old took a while to find his feet in England but ultimately scored 16 goals in 42 matches for the Red Devils and has become very popular with supporters.

Hojlund is only expected to get better and will hope to improve on those numbers even more next season.

For now, though, the striker’s full focus is on the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on Saturday, which Man Utd will go into as underdogs.

In a recent interview, Hojlund said he is quite happy with his first year with the Red Devils, but admitted that the pressure that has come with the move has been challenging.

“You feel crazy pressure when you are at Manchester United. There are eyes on you all the time on and off the pitch because the club is so huge. It takes some time to get used to, but I feel I have found a rhythm,” Hojlund told Tipsbladet.

The striker added that he was surprised by the way paparazzi started following him around the city – something he wasn’t used to in Italy.

“I remember one of the first days when I was walking around the city with my girlfriend and there were paparazzi photographers on the street. I thought ‘wow, does anyone really want to see pictures of me when I’m just out for a walk?’

“Apparently you can make a lot of shows and both good and bad stories out of that.”

Rasmus Hojlund says he misses being ‘an idiot’

Hojlund admits that he ‘always wanted’ to play for a huge club like Man Utd, but his move to the Premier League has meant some sacrifices on his part.

“I’ve always wanted to get to this point, and it’s not because it’s not cool, but there’s definitely a downside.

“You don’t have the same freedom in your vocabulary and generally in everyday life. You can’t always say what’s on your mind because it can be taken out of context.

“That’s the part I miss – being able to be left alone and behaving like an idiot if that’s what I wanted. I miss being able to mind my own business without wondering if anyone is listening and keeping an eye on the fact that Rasmus Højlund is out there somewhere.”

Hojlund also responded to recent stories which claimed that some of his Man Utd teammates don’t pass to him – which he brands as ‘nonsense.’

“You have to sort through the stories, because 90-95 per cent are nonsense. I had to learn to sort through that, because there’s not much I can do other than put it on ice.”

“I don’t understand such an article. I feel like I get the ball if I’m in the right positions. I would have liked to get the ball more sometimes, but it’s just not always possible. It’s another example of something I have to shut out because it’s just a lot of noise.”

Hojlund will hope to add to his goal tally against Man City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.