A top Manchester United star is reportedly set for two huge offers from the Saudi Pro League, with January talks poised to take place and a potential reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards.

While Ruben Amorim’s future continues to be very much up in the air at Old Trafford, despite Saturday’s morale-boosting win over Sunderland, the same cannot really be said when it comes to veteran defender Harry Maguire.

The 32-year-old centre-back joined Man Utd for £80million in 2019, a record move for an English defender which still stands to this day, and is out of contract in June.

Indeed, Maguire is free to talk with clubs outside of England from January 1 and, given the amount of money on offer from the Middle East, could be tempted by the move away.

A report from The Mirror claims that Maguire has become a target of Saudi side Al-Nassr – the club of Maguire’s former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo – as well as Al-Ettifaq.

United actually triggered the optional one-year extension on his contract over the summer – something which Maguire claims was done without any consultation. However, it appears likely, at this stage, that he will not be offered fresh terms to extend his stay in Manchester.

Speaking about his contract situation back in August, Maguire admitted: “The clause was in their hands, so there was no option for me there. There was no talking. It was just that they activated it, and it got extended. This year, obviously I’m up at the end of the year.

“I’m pretty sure the club have made it aware this summer that I can’t leave the club on any terms with other clubs enquiring about my things and my position with my contract.

“I’m sure over the next few months they’ll sit down and we’ll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend, or obviously the transfer window will open again in January.

“Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be. I don’t want to put it out there to everybody, but it’s an amazing club to play for and you’d be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Ruben Amorim double masterstroke in HUGE Man Utd win over Sunderland saves his job – at least for now

Maguire being eased out at Man Utd

There is a growing feeling that Magure is slowly but surely being eased out of the club, having initially enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance under Ruben Amorim.

Indeed, he’s been unable to cement his place in the Portuguese’s starting line-up this season, with Maguire having to rotate with impressive youngster Leny Yoro, who they brought in from Lille for £52million last summer.

Yoro started ahead of Maguire in Saturday’s win over Sunderland at Old Trafford, with the England international making a late cameo appearance as United looked to preserve their two-goal lead.

As well as his United career seemingly coming to an end, depending on if Amorim sticks around, Maguire also faces the prospect of not adding to his 64 England caps.

The centre-back has been left out of the current Three Lions squad by Thomas Tuchel and faces an uphill battle to force his way back into the reckoning for next summer’s World Cup.

Latest Man Utd news: Transfer mistake warning; Valverde fee revealed

Manchester United could be poised to make an unforgivable transfer mistake as a top Serie A side prepares to resume talks to sign Kobbie Mainoo in January over his lack of starts so far this season, with TEAMtalk fearing the Red Devils could be on the verge of history repeating itself.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has raved about Federico Valverde after his performance at right-back against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Manchester United learn the mind-boggling fee that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez want the Old Trafford chiefs to pay for the star.

And finally, United have ambitious plans to sign Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic, a Bundesliga specialist has confirmed – though our sources have revealed the player the Red Devils are much more likely to set their gaze on signing in 2026.

VOTE – Which Man Utd signing will have the biggest impact this season?