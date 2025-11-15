Ruben Amorim has been tipped to axe Harry Maguire from his Manchester United squad, despite the centre-back being a key player for the Red Devils this season.

The 32-year-old has played in eight of United’s 11 Premier League games this term, and has generally performed well when called upon.

But with Maguire’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Amorim faces a dilemma: extend his deal and keep the England star around for another season, or let him leave and make way for other stars to come through?

Former United defender Paul Parker has weighed in on the debate, and he believes it would be a mistake to extend Maguire’s contract beyond this season.

Instead, he thinks it would be best to allow him to leave on a free transfer, so others such as Leny Yoro can establish themselves as key players.

“I mean, they’ve been talking about Harry Maguire, and I think it would be foolhardy of them to allow sentiment to get in the way of other players progressing,’ Parker said in an interview with UtdDistrict.

“When you’ve got [Lisandro] Martinez sitting there to come back, and then you’ve got [Ayden] Heaven, and then you’ve got [Leny] Yoro, you don’t need another centre half, especially in the way he’s playing. You don’t need Harry Maguire there, because that’s going to stop a Yoro improving.

“It’s going to stop Heaven looking to fight against a Yoro for a regular place. You need to look to the future and build, and you’re looking to build around De Ligt at the moment.

“Use his experience to pass on to those lads to then try and make a player, to try and get someone to be as good as De Ligt, as what he was at 20 years of age, playing in the Champions League semi-final. I think that’s the main one, really.

“You can’t allow sentiment to get in the way of a decision. You have to make a decision, not for that one player, but for the majority. And if it’s for the majority, Harry Maguire won’t be missed.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd striker signing plans exposed after Benjamin Sesko injury update

Man Utd face tough decision over Harry Maguire

Amorim has often spoken highly of Maguire, who has been one of United’s most consistent performers in recent seasons.

At the age of 32, his future must come into question this summer, especially with defenders such as Yoro, Martinez, De Ligt and Heaven in the club’s ranks.

It’s likely that should Maguire be offered a new deal, it would be on terms significantly lower than his current wages of £190,000 per week.

However, even given his mammoth salary, United could end up regretting losing Maguire if they do decide to let him go.

Martinez is injury prone and can’t be trusted to play a full season, while some of United’s other options are lacking experience.

If Maguire is open to signing a contract on reduced terms, it could be worth keeping him around.

But Parker thinks it’s time for him to move on from Old Trafford. If Maguire does leave, he wouldn’t be short of offers – potentially from the Premier League.

Latest Man Utd news: Winger chase blow / Chelsea plot raid

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Arsenal are leading United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

Dortmund’s stance remains firm: no extension without concessions, and no sale below €70m (£62m / $81m) in January. Arsenal’s financial muscle – bolstered by Champions League revenue and potential sales – positions them strongly.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly planning to make an approach for United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is growing frustrated by his lack of consistent minutes.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.