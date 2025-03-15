Star ‘desperate’ to quit Man Utd with choice between two suitors made

The red-hot form of Antony since joining Real Betis has prompted a brand new suitor to enter the race, while a report claims the winger can’t wait to quit Manchester United.

Antony is widely regarded as one of the worst buys in Man Utd’s long history. The Brazilian cost a whopping £82m (rising to £86m through add-ons) when bought from Ajax in 2022.

Antony’s record in a Man Utd shirt stands at just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances. And if the recent comments from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and latest update from the Sun are anything to go by, Antony has already played his final match for the Red Devils.

When running the rule over the mess he and INEOS inherited, United co-owner Ratcliffe brutally claimed: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we are buying Antony, we are buying Casemiro, we are buying Andre Onana, we are buying Rasmus Hojlund, we are buying Jadon Sancho.

“These are all things from the past but whether we like it or not we have inherited those things and we have to sort it out.”

Antony was loaned to LaLiga side Real Betis in January and his transformation since joining has been dramatic.

The 25-year-old has already bagged four goals and four assists in just 10 matches for his loan club. Per the Sun, he’s quickly established himself as a ‘fan favourite’ at Real Betis.

The club’s CEO, Ramon Alarcon, has already gone on record to state a permanent move will be explored for Antony when the loan ends.

The latest from the Sun reaffirmed Betis hope to sign the winger outright, while Antony’s red-hot form has also sparked interest from Real Sociedad too.

However, Antony is understood to only have eyes for current club Betis where he’s ‘settled quickly.’

And delivering a huge indication a deal is there to be made, the report concluded by stating Antony is ‘desperate’ to turn his loan spell with Betis permanent.

Latest Man Utd news – Quenda, Chevalier, Gyokeres

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd’s real reaction to missing out on Geovany Quenda to Chelsea.

Three separate reasons why the Blues have pipped United to the Portuguese sensation have also come to light.

Elsewhere, GiveMeSport claim Man Utd are weighing up a move for Lille goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier, who would start instead of Andre Onana if signed.

Finally, TEAMtalk has learned there is a growing acceptance over at Sporting CP that star striker Viktor Gyokeres WILL leave in the summer.

Man Utd hold strong interest in reuniting Gyokeres with Ruben Amorim who helped to make the frontman the player he’s become in Lisbon.