Star incredibly rejects Man Utd offer to secure free transfer as Fabrizio Romano confirms plan

Manchester United starlet Omari Forson has reached the decision to leave Old Trafford in a big twist, despite the Red Devils offering him a new contract.

Forson is a 19-year-old forward who mainly plays as a right winger but can also operate in the No 10 role or on the left side of attack. He spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy but joined Man Utd’s youth ranks in January 2019.

After working his way up Man Utd’s youth setup, Forson made his senior debut for the club in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic in January.

Erik ten Hag has given the teenager numerous opportunities to impress, and his record stands at seven appearances and one assist so far.

There has been speculation about whether Forson will remain at Man Utd this summer, with his contract set to expire on June 30.

Earlier on Wednesday, Man Utd announced their retained and released lists. They revealed that Forson has been ‘formally offered a new deal’, while discussions are ongoing with veteran pair Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over prospective new contracts.

Man Utd latest: Omari Forson to find new club

Given the fact Forson has clearly impressed Man Utd coaches, and that he would love to break into their first team, many fans would be forgiven for thinking that the England youth international would take up Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s contract offer.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Forson’s plan ‘has not changed’ and he is ready to reject the contract proposal in order to find a new club.

It is unclear at this stage which sides are chasing the youngster’s services, although he is understood to have picked up interest from both England and abroad.

Forson wants to play more regularly at senior level so he can develop into a better attacker, but he will likely have to drop down to a smaller club in order to do this.

Ratcliffe will likely be surprised by Forson’s decision to leave. Man Utd generally manage to keep hold of their best young players as they boast a brilliant record of utilising academy talents.

But Man Utd have seemingly not quite done enough for Forson and will now have to watch on as he goes elsewhere.

Forson will be followed out of the exit door by experienced pair Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, both of whom are available on free transfers.

Full-back Brandon Williams, another Man Utd academy graduate, will end his long association with the club when his contract expires, too. The 23-year-old was most recently on loan at Ipswich Town.

