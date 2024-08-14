Man Utd star has ‘never’ wanted to leave, as face-to-face talks begin over shock second transfer

Harry Maguire has not even considered leaving Manchester United this summer, while Scott McTominay could join a European heavyweight in a surprise summer move, according to reports.

Both Maguire and McTominay were concrete targets for West Ham United last summer as David Moyes tried to sign the Man Utd pair in a £60million double deal. Maguire reportedly came the closest to joining West Ham, but the deal ultimately did not reach completion.

West Ham are now managed by Moyes’ replacement, Julen Lopetegui, and their priorities have therefore changed.

Nevertheless, Maguire and McTominay continue to be linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

The signings of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have put Maguire’s place in the squad under threat. Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing a deal for another centre-back target, Jarrad Branthwaite, would push Maguire even further down the pecking order.

Plus, Ratcliffe has been backed to sell Maguire and McTominay to improve Man Utd’s finances and ensure they can continue to strengthen the squad without getting on the wrong side of profit and sustainability rules.

But according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Maguire has ‘never’ wanted to leave Man Utd this summer and has always viewed his future as being at Old Trafford.

Despite Yoro and De Ligt coming in, Maguire feels he can still be an ‘important player’ under Erik ten Hag this campaign.

Man Utd transfer news: Updates on Maguire, McTominay

The England star will have a decent chance of picking up regular game time if other centre-backs get injured. Yoro has already picked up an injury and will be out for three months.

With Maguire looking to stay put, Man Utd will instead try to offload Victor Lindelof. The 30-year-old has picked up interest from Italian and Turkish clubs, though his relatively high wage demands are proving to be an issue.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy state that Napoli have set their sights on a shock move for Maguire’s team-mate McTominay.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is in England to discuss deals with several Premier League sides, and it is claimed that he will meet Man Utd officials to try and reach an agreement for McTominay.

The Serie A giants have already been tipped to launch a loan offer for McTominay, though this would not suit Ratcliffe as he wants money for the midfielder.

While McTominay’s Man Utd contract expires in June 2025, the Red Devils have the option to extend those terms by an extra 12 months. As such, Man Utd can demand a good fee for the Scotland international.

Napoli have been informed that they must pay €30million (£25.7m) or more in order to snare McTominay. Manna must now work out whether his side can afford such a deal and if players must be sold first.

Napoli are hoping to transform their midfield with the double capture of McTominay and rising Brighton star Billy Gilmour.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Italian outfit are getting closer to striking a deal with Brighton for Gilmour.

