One of the players brutally namechecked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as one of five transfer mistakes made by Manchester United is reported to have reacted badly to the INEOS chief’s claims and is now pushing his agent to secure him a move away this summer.

The British billionaire bought a 28.94% stake in the Red Devils 13 months ago and with the arrangement presenting Ratcliffe and his INEOS colleagues the power to run Manchester United how they wish. But his first year at the helm has not exactly gone to plan and the club currently finds themselves 14th in the Premier League and with only the Europa League left to play for this season.

In a review of his tenure so far, Ratcliffe has this week held interviews both with the BBC and Gary Neville’s The Overlap podcast to discuss the club’s finances, their plans moving forward and having outlined his faith in manager Ruben Amorim.

But at the same time, Ratcliffe also named and shamed five players he wishes their past regime had not bought – Jadon Sancho, Antony, Casemiro, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund – with the club still owing payments for their signings.

As a result of those claims, it’s been reported that Casemiro has been left ‘offended’ by Ratcliffe’s comments and talks over a move away are likely to escalate as a result.

Explaning his reaction to the comments, journalist Graeme Bailey told United in Focus: “United still working hard with the [Saudi] Pro League to try and get him out, they are in constant contact with them – they realise they are only place that can get him out and take his wages – if not they are looking at possible loans, which they are keen to avoid.

“We can also confirm that Casemiro is one of the players that have been left ‘shocked’ by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments and has taken offence. This could complicate things. United would like the Brazilian to take a wage cut ahead of a possible move away but that looks unlikely now.”

A move away for Casemiro would be best for all parties

Ratcliffe’s comments mark a new nadir for Casemiro at Old Trafford, who initially looked the business, but soon found the pace and physicality of the English game too much for his ageing legs.

The Brazilian arrived at the club in an initial £60m deal from Real Madrid in summer 2022 and was a contender to be named Man Utd player of the year – ultimately won by Marcus Rashford – in his first season as the Red Devils finished third.

However, since the autumn of 2023, old father time appears to have caught up with the five-time Champions League winner, with his struggles best summarised by Jamie Carragher who claimed he was “finished” at the top level following a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace in April of last season.

Since then, efforts to move him on have been ongoing and particularly with Ratcliffe on a mission to get United’s highest-earning stars off their wage bill. But with Casemiro earning a colossal £350,000 a week and on a contract to summer 2026, finding a buyer for the 75-times capped Brazil midfielder has proved far from easy.

All the same, sources have confirmed efforts to shift him to the Saudi Pro-League have been ongoing for a number of months and the club were close to finding a buyer for him in both the last two transfer windows.

Nonetheless, a parting of ways does look on the cards this summer, with Casemiro himself admitting recently he was frustrated bny his bit-part role under Ruben Amorim.

“Of course I want to play,” Casemiro said. “But I always say – and these are my values – I respect the coach a lot, I respect the club. Every day I go to Carrington or Old Trafford I try to do my best.

“If a player is on the bench and is happy, that player is not worth anything for any team. Of course I want to play, I want to have more minutes, but the coach is the one who makes the decisions, and I have a lot of respect for him and for the club.

“It’s too soon to talk about next season but, of course, I have another year of contract and then an option. We have important games and on Sunday we have Arsenal. It’s too soon to talk about next season.

“I’m here, I’m available, with total happiness, and I’m ready for the coach and the club. As everyone knows, I’m a big character for the club. As I said, every time I go to Carrington or Old Trafford I try to do my best. That’s my biggest quality.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Hojlund swap proposed; Dalot wanted in Germany

Meanwhile, United have ‘proposed’ a cash-plus-player swap deal that would see Hojlund and Victor Osimhen trade places, and an Italian reporter has detailed two reasons why it has chances to succeed.

The Dane is currently on a 20-game streak without having registered a goal and the feeling is that Amorim’s patience with the forward is now running thin.

Elsewhere, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed that German giants Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in showing interest in a summer move for defender Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese defender has proved a reliable operator for United down recent years but there is a growing feeling he could be allowed to move on in the wake of Amorim’s switch to a 3-4-2-1 and requiring a more specialist right wing-back.

And finally, it seems Casemiro isn’t the only player Ratcliffe wants gone with the co-owner also making it clear why there is absolutely no way back for Rashford and having explained why a permanent move to Aston Villa is “a good thing”.

IN-FOCUS: The sad decline of Casemiro at Man Utd

By Nathan Egerton

March 2023 – Despite enjoying a positive debut season at United in 2022/23, Casemiro did show signs of decline and struggled in their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

October 2023 – He was sent off in the Champions League game against Galatasaray and United went on to lose 3-2 at Old Trafford.

October 2023 – The Brazil international was at fault for Brentford’s opening goal and was hooked by Erik ten Hag at half-time.

“I wanted more football,” Ten Hag said after the game. “Someone who brings passing and link-up play so I brought on [Christian] Eriksen for Casemiro.”

May 2024 – Casemiro produced a disastrous performance as a make-shift centre-back against Crystal Palace and United lost 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

“Leave the football before the football leaves you,” Jamie Carragher said after the game. “The football has left him at the top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

May 2024 – Following his poor performances for United in the 2023/24 season, he was left out of Brazil’s Copa America squad.

September 2024 – The midfielder was subbed off at half-time after he was at fault for both of Liverpool’s first two goals in their 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

December 2024 – After Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes got suspended, Casemiro was handed a rare start against Newcastle United. But the 33-year-old was completely overrun in the middle of the park and United lost 2-0 against Eddie Howe’s side.

January 2025 – He got just 18 minutes of first-team action in January and remained as an unused substitute in five of their six games.

March 2025 – Casemiro was named by Ratcliffe as one of five United signings the club still owes money for and is highlighted as an example of the previous regime’s poor transfer decisions.