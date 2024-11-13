Juventus have been given the chance to sign Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof is already planning for life away from Manchester United and has offered his services to Juventus despite rival interest from AC Milan, according to a report.

The Italian press claim that Lindelof has ‘offered himself’ to Juventus after learning the Bianconeri are in need of defensive reinforcements. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are both out injured, significantly weakening the options available to manager Thiago Motta.

Amid their injury woes, Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been inundated with messages and calls from agents about possible solutions.

As per Tuttosport, Giuntoli is in talks with Lindelof’s entourage about a potential swoop for the versatile Man Utd defender.

The report adds that Giuntoli has an ‘excellent relationship’ with those who represent Lindelof, HCM Sports Management, which should aid negotiations.

Giuntoli and HCM previously worked on Denis Zakaria’s €20million (£16.7m / $21.3m) move from Juve to Monaco in August 2023.

Giuntoli and his fellow Juve chiefs are currently weighing up whether to enter talks with United for Lindelof.

The centre-half, who can also play as a full-back, is out of their ideal age profile range as he is 30 years old.

However, Tuttosport state that Juve are attracted by the fact Lindelof will be available on the cheap. His United contract expires at the end of the season, which means he could either leave for a cut-price fee in January or via a free transfer in the summer.

Victor Lindelof race heating up

Juve may have to get into a bidding war to sign the Sweden star, though. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now an adviser to Milan, is eager to sign his compatriot first.

Last week, it emerged that Milan are poised to enter discussions for Lindelof. It will be interesting to see which Italian heavyweight the player joins, should an Old Trafford exit become a reality.

Lindelof originally joined United from Benfica in July 2017. Overall, he has made 266 appearances for the Red Devils and picked up winners’ medals in the FA Cup and League Cup.

But Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order this term and has only featured seven times so far. He is unlikely to get back in the first-team picture under new boss Ruben Amorim, setting up a likely departure.

